LaDue Returns to Kings; Kempe Earns First NHL Call-Up

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue and forward Adrian Kempe from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.

LaDue, 24, appeared in one game with the Reign since being reassigned by the Kings on February 11. The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native skated in 37 games with the Reign scoring 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and skated in two games with the Kings including his NHL debut on February 7 at Tampa Bay and picked up his first NHL point (assist) on February 9 at Florida. LaDue was selected by the Kings in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

A first-round selection (29th overall) of the Kings in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Kempe picked up 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 43 games with the Reign this season. The 20-year-old forward from Kramfors, Sweden totaled 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games in his rookie campaign with the Reign last season.

