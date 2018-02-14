Laberge Assigned to Steelheads

Boise, ID (2/14/18) - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham confirmed on Wednesday that forward Samuel Laberge has been reassigned to Idaho by the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Laberge, 20, is playing his first professional season and has appeared in 43 games for the Stars, recording four goals and 12 points with a plus-3 rating.

The Chateauguay, Quebec native spent parts of four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2013-14 to 2016-17 playing with Rimouski Oceanic, where he was a teammate of Steelheads goaltender Philippe Desrosiers. Laberge served as captain last season and totaled 55 goals and 120 points in 166 games during his junior career.

Laberge won a QMJHL championship in 2014-15 and was named the league's Humanitarian of the Year in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017.

The Steelheads host the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena for the first of three games in downtown Boise. Idaho swept a three-game series against the Eagles in Colorado last week. For tickets, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.

