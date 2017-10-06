Labbe to Rapid City

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Friday that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned defenseman Dylan Labbe to the Rapid City Rush - Iowa's ECHL affiliate.

Labbe, 22 (1/9/95) heads to Rapid City where he begins the season. While battling injuries, Labbe split the 2016-17 season between Iowa and the Quad City Mallards (ECHL). Labbe played in 16 games for Iowa last season, tallying two assists and recording 11 PIM. He also played in 16 games for the Quad City Mallards, scoring three goals for six points and recording 21 PIM. Over the course of his pro career, Labbe has played in 84 AHL games for the Iowa Wild with five goals and six assist for 11 points, to go along with 65 penalty minutes.

He was drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (#107 overall).

Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Opening night and the Wild's fifth anniversary season is presented by Mercy and Bankers Trust. Brother Trucker is set to kickoff the Local Concert series with a live performance from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on the South Concourse. Fans may purchase two tallboys for $10 for the Local Concert series. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive a five-year anniversary banner sponsored by Bankers Trust. It is also a Jim Beam night where fans may purchase a $5 Jim Beam vanilla or a $10 Jim Beam vanilla in a mason jar. The Brewdog pack is also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa welcomes Milwaukee again on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. It's Kids Fall Festival night. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive an Iowa Wild cling schedule sponsored by BUS 100.3 and Hicklin Garage. Fans may bring in a Subway receipt and purchase a ticket for only $5. The Subway combo pack is also available for purchase at the game. There is a postgame skate following the conclusion of the game presented by Smock Industries and NASH Icon.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April.


