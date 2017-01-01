Labbe Returns to Iowa

MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Dylan Labbe has been recalled from the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild, the Mallards announced today.

Labbe, 21, scored three goals in 12 games after being assigned to the Mallards on November 22. The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound St. Benjamin, Quebec, native has not yet played for Iowa this season after scoring four goals and adding two assists in 54 games with the Wild as a rookie last year.

Labbe got his first taste of professional hockey when he scored his first career goal and recorded a pair of assists in 11 games with the Wild in the spring of 2014. A year later he played three late-season AHL games without recording a point.

Labbe, who was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2013 National Hockey League Entry Draft with the one hundred seventh overall choice, spent three full seasons and part of a fourth with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Shawinigan Cataractes before turning pro. In 2014-15, Labbe finished tied for third among QMJHL defensemen in goals (15) and finished sixth among defensemen in points (51). He totaled 31 goals and 75 assists for 106 points in 193 career games with Shawinigan.

The Mallards return to action on home ice Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. That game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including Wednesday night's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards. net . Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards .

