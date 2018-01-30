LA Kings Kings Recall Michael Amadio, Jonny

News Release

GOALTENDER JONATHAN QUICK PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forwards Michael Amadio and Jonny Brodzinski, defenseman Paul LaDue, and goaltender Jack Campbell from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Also, goaltender Jonathan Quick has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 24.

Michael Amadio appeared in two games during his assignment to Ontario, posting two points (0-22) extending his point streak to 19 games with the Reign (9-2130). In 13 games with the Kings this season, he has three points (2-13) and four penalty minutes.

Jonny Brodzinski played in two games during his assignment to Ontario, recording one point (1-01). He appeared in 23 games with the Kings this season, recording two points (2-02), a plus-1 rating and six penalty minutes.

Paul LaDue recorded one point (0-11) during his two game assignment to Ontario. He made his NHL season debut Jan. 24 in Calgary, going scoreless with 11:44 TOI. He has played in 23 games during his NHL career, posting eight points (0-88) and four penalty minutes.

Jack Campbell has played in 22 games this season with Ontario, posting an 11-7-3 record, .920 save percentage and 2.63 goal-against average. As of his recall, he is on a five game point streak with the Reign (4-0-1).

The Kings return to action tomorrow, traveling to Dallas to face the Stars for the first time this season. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports West and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 5 p.m.

