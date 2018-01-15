LA Kings Kings Recall Forward Jonny Brodzinski from Ontario

News Release

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 24-year-old Brodzinski (born June 19, 1993) is a 6-1, 217-pound native of Ham Lake, Minn., who appeared in three games with the Reign during his assignment. He tallied points in all three games, totaling five points (2-35), a plus-3 rating and two penalty minutes. In 11 games with Ontario this season, he has 14 points (6-814), a plus-6 rating and six penalty minutes

Selected in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski appeared in 22 games earlier this season with the Kings, recording two points (2-02), a plus-1 rating and six penalty minutes, including his first NHL goal, Nov. 18 vs. Florida.

