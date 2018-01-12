LA Kings Kings Recall Defenseman Kevin Gravel from Ontario

News Release

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 25-year-old Gravel (born March 6, 1992) is a 6-5, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Mich. who has appeared in three games this season with Kings, recording one point (0-11).

Selected by the Kings in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Gravel appeared in one game for the Reign following his Jan. 7 assignment, tallying two points (0-22) and two penalty minutes. In 25 games with Ontario, he has 11 points (3-811) and 17 penalty minutes.

The Kings return to practice this Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo. The Kings return to game action on Saturday at STAPLES Center against the Anaheim Ducks.

