LA Kings Kings Activate Goaltender Jonathan Quick From

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have activated goaltender Jonathan Quick from injured reserve, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Goaltender Jack Campbell has been assigned to Ontario (AHL).

Quick has appeared in 39 games this season, posting a 20-17-2 record, .921 save percentage, 2.44 goals-against average and three shutouts. He ranks tied for ninth in the league in wins, tied for 10th in the league in goals-against average and ranks tied for seventh in the league in shutouts.

Jack Campbell played in 22 games earlier this season with Ontario, posting an 11-7-3 record, .920 save percentage and 2.63 goal-against average. As of his recall, he is on a five game point streak with the Reign (4-0-1). He did not play in his one game with the Kings.

The Kings are in Nashville tonight to play the Predators. The game will be broadcast on NBCSN and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 5 p.m.

