LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: January 30 - February 6

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- The LA Galaxy will continue the preseason campaign this week as they train at StubHub Center to begin preparation for the 2017 MLS opening match, set for March 4th at StubHub Center against FC Dallas (1 p.m. PT, Univision). LA Galaxy II will report to camp today for the start of preseason. LA Galaxy II will begin the 2017 United Soccer League (USL) Regular Season when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, March 25 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium.

LA Galaxy:

The LA Galaxy will host Club Tijuana during the preseason when they play an exhibition match on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. PT at StubHub Center live on Spectrum SportsNet. Club Tijuana, commonly referred to as Xolos, were founded in 2007 and play in Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California. The 2012 Apertura winners were promoted to Mexico's top flight division, Liga MX, in 2011.

Schedule (All times Pacific)

Date Start Time Location

Monday, Jan. 30 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Tuesday, Jan. 31 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Wednesday, Feb. 1 Team off

Thursday, Feb. 2 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Friday, Feb. 3 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Saturday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Sunday, Feb. 5 Team off

Monday, Feb. 6 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Media availability will take place field side following training, with the final 15 minutes of training open to media. Media members wishing to attend training are asked to contact the Galaxy Communications Department prior to the session that you wish to attend as the times and locations are subject to change. Please be advised that training sessions vary in length so be sure to arrive as close to the start of training as possible.

Interview Requests outside of these time periods can be made via email with the Galaxy Communications Department by contacting any member of the Department.

LA Galaxy II:

LA Galaxy II players will report to camp today at StubHub Center as they begin preparations for the 2017 season. Los Dos will begin the 2017 United Soccer League (USL) Regular Season when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, March 25 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium.

In 2016, LA Galaxy II qualified for the USL Playoffs in its third consecutive season as club. The team finished the season 12-7-11 and led the Western Conference in goals scored (52). Los Dos will be led by Head Coach Mike Muñoz, who took over this offseason after former coach Curt Onalfo was appointed head coach of the LA Galaxy.

Schedule (All times Pacific)

Date Start Time Location

Monday, Jan. 30 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Tuesday, Jan. 31 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Wednesday, Feb. 1 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Thursday, Feb. 2 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Friday, Feb. 3 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Saturday, Feb. 4 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

Sunday, Feb. 5 Team off

Monday, Feb. 6 10:30 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #5

