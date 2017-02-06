LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: February 6-13, 2017

LOS ANGELES- The LA Galaxy will host Liga MX side Club Tijuana at StubHub Center this Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. PT live on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes. The Galaxy will then travel to Cashman Field in Las Vegas for a match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Feb. 11 (7 p.m. PT). LA Galaxy II will continue preseason training at StubHub Center ahead of the start of the 2017 USL Season.

Fans can purchase tickets to the LA Galaxy's match against Club Tijuana during the preseason on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at StubHub Center here. The match will serve as a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Game, which is included in 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member packages. Tickets to the Galaxy's game against San Jose in Las Vegas are available now here.

Club Tijuana, commonly referred to as Xolos, were founded in 2007 and play in Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California. The 2012 Apertura winners were promoted to Mexico's top flight division, Liga MX, in 2011.

The LA Galaxy will kick off the 2017 MLS Season on Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host FC Dallas at 1 p.m. PT live on Univision. Tickets to the LA Galaxy's home opener, along with all Galaxy home games at StubHub Center, are on sale now at www.lagalaxy.com/tickets.

Schedule (All times Pacific)

Date Start Time Location

Tuesday, Feb. 7 8 p.m. 2017 Preseason:

LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana

StubHub Center

(Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 Team off

Thursday, Feb. 9 10 a.m. StubHub Center - University Field #1

Friday, Feb. 10 Travel to Las Vegas

Saturday, Feb. 11 7 p.m. 2017 Preseason:

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Cashman Field - Las Vegas, Nevada

(www.lagalaxy.com)

Sunday, Feb. 12 Team returns to Los Angeles

Monday, Feb. 13 Team off

