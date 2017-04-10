LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: April 10-17, 2017

News Release

LOS ANGELES- LA Galaxy (2-3-0, 6 points) will travel for a match in Florida against Orlando City SC this Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m. PT broadcast live to a national audience on FOX and FOX Deportes. LA Galaxy II will host Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC 2 on Saturday, April 15 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on LAGalaxy.com/2.

The LA Galaxy recorded their first win at StubHub Center last Friday with a 2-0 win over the Eastern Conference Montreal Impact. Goals from Romain Alessandrini - his third in his last three games - in addition to a Jermaine Jones tally gave LA three points on the evening while goalkeeper Clement Diop recorded his first-career shutout.

In three contests all-time against Orlando City SC, the Galaxy have gone 1-1-0. Saturday will mark LA's first-ever match at Orlando City Stadium, facing Orlando previously at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl). In their most recent match, the Galaxy defeated Orlando 4-2 behind a brace from Giovani dos Santos last year at StubHub Center.

Schedule (All times Pacific)

Date Start Time (PT) Location

Monday, April 10 10 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #1

Tuesday, April 11 10 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #1

Wednesday, April 12 10 a.m. StubHub Center - Field #1

Thursday, April 13 Team travels to Orlando

Friday, April 14 Training in Orlando

Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. 2017 MLS Regular Season:

LA Galaxy at Orlando City SC

Orlando City Stadium - Orlando, Florida

(TV: FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, April 16 Team returns to Los Angeles

Monday, April 17 Team off

