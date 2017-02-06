LA Galaxy Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Monday, Feb. 6, 2017) - Single game tickets to each of the LA Galaxy's 17 home matches at StubHub Center during the 2017 MLS Regular Season are on sale now at www.lagalaxy.com/tickets. The LA Galaxy will kick off the 2017 MLS Season on Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host FC Dallas at 1 p.m. PT live on Univision.

A full 2017 LA Galaxy MLS Regular Season schedule can be found at www.lagalaxy.com/schedule.

The LA Galaxy announced last week that the team's match against New York City FC will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at StubHub Center at 7:30 p.m. PT live on FS1. The match was previously set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 13.

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 MLS season are also available for purchase now. Galaxy fans can go to www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (342-5299) to secure their 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket package. LA Galaxy 2017 Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16.50 per game and include all 17 regular season home games and up to 2 bonus games.

LA GALAXY 2017 MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

# DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (PT) TV

1 Saturday, Mar 4 FC Dallas StubHub Center 1:00 PM UNIV

2 Sunday, Mar 12 Portland Timbers FC StubHub Center 4:00 PM FS1

3 Saturday, Mar 18 Real Salt Lake Rio Tinto Stadium 6:30 PM SSN/SD

4 Saturday, Apr 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place TBA SSN/SD

5 Friday, Apr 7 Montreal Impact StubHub Center TBA SSN/SD

6 Saturday, Apr 15 Orlando City SC Orlando City Stadium 12:00 PM FOX

7 Sunday, Apr 23 Seattle Sounders FC StubHub Center 1:00 PM ESPN

8 Saturday, Apr 29 Philadelphia Union StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

9 Saturday, May 6 Chicago Fire StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

10 Sunday, May 14 New York Red Bulls Red Bull Arena 3:00 PM FS1

11 Sunday, May 21 Minnesota United TCF Bank Stadium 2:00 PM ESPN

12 Saturday, May 27 San Jose Earthquakes Avaya Stadium 7:00 PM UNIV

13 Wednesday, May 31 Colorado Rapids StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

14 Saturday, Jun 3 D.C. United RFK Stadium 4:00 PM SSN/SD

15 Saturday, Jun 17 Houston Dynamo StubHub Center 8:00 PM UniMas

16 Wednesday, Jun 21 Colorado Rapids Dick's Sporting Goods Park 6:00 PM SSN/SD

17 Saturday, Jun 24 Sporting Kansas City StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

18 Saturday, Jul 1 San Jose Earthquakes Stanford Stadium 7:00 PM UNIV

19 Tuesday, Jul 4 Real Salt Lake StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

20 Wednesday, Jul 19 Vancouver Whitecaps FC StubHub Center TBA SSN/SD

21 Saturday, Jul 22 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 4:30 PM SSN/SD

22 Saturday, Jul 29 Seattle Sounders FC StubHub Center TBA ESPN

23 Sunday, Aug 6 Portland Timbers FC Providence Park 1:00 PM ESPN

24 Saturday, Aug 12 New York City FC StubHub Center 7:30 PM FS1

25 Saturday, Aug 19 Atlanta United Mercedes Benz Stadium 1:00 PM ESPN

26 Wednesday, Aug 23 Columbus Crew SC MAPFRE Stadium 4:30 PM SSN/SD

27 Sunday, Aug 27 San Jose Earthquakes StubHub Center 4:00 PM FS1

28 Sunday, Sep 10 Seattle Sounders FC CenturyLink Field 6:00 PM FS1

29 Saturday, Sep 16 Toronto FC StubHub Center TBA SSN/SD

30 Sunday, Sep 24 Sporting Kansas City Children's Mercy Park 10:00 AM ESPN

31 Wednesday, Sep 27 Houston Dynamo BBVA Compass Stadium 5:30 PM SSN/SD

32 Saturday, Sep 30 Real Salt Lake StubHub Center 7:30 PM SSN/SD

33 Sunday, Oct 15 Minnesota United StubHub Center 2:00 PM SSN/SD

34 Sunday, Oct 22 FC Dallas Toyota Stadium 1:00 PM SSN/SD

- UNIV: Univision

- FS1: FOX Sports 1

- SSN/SD: Spectrum SportsNet/Spectrum Deportes

