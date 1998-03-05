LA Galaxy Sign Homegrown Player Hugo Arellano from LA Galaxy II

LOS ANGELES- The LA Galaxy have signed 18-year-old LA Galaxy II defender Hugo Arellano as a Homegrown Player, the club announced today. Arellano, a product of the LA Galaxy Academy, made eight appearances for Los Dos in 2016 after signing his first professional contract with the club on July 18, 2016.

"Hugo is a young, talented defender who we have seen develop as a member of our Academy and LA Galaxy II," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Curt Onalfo. "In addition to his time with Los Dos, he is highly regarded at the youth international level and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow both on and off the field as a member of the Galaxy."

Outside of his time with LA Galaxy II, Arellano has extensive international experience, representing the U.S. at different levels of the youth system since 2012. In 2015, Arellano captained the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team in the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup. In 2016, he was named to the U.S.'s U-20 roster for the 2016 U-20 Men's NTC Invitational at StubHub Center. Prior to his time as a professional, Arellano featured for the LA Galaxy Academy U-18's.

Arellano, from Norwalk, California, becomes the sixth LA Galaxy Homegrown Player on the LA Galaxy, joining Gyasi Zardes, Jose Villarreal, Raul Mendiola, Bradford Jamieson IV and Jack McBean. The Galaxy currently have 14 total Academy products across LA Galaxy (MLS) and LA Galaxy II (USL).

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign defender Hugo Arellano from LA Galaxy II as Homegrown Player.

Name: Hugo Arellano

Pronunciation: HEW-go Are-eh-YAN-oh

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 162 lbs.

Born: March 5, 1998

Age: 18

Hometown: Norwalk, California

Last Club: LA Galaxy II

Citizenship: USA

