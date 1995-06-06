LA Galaxy II Sign Academy Product Justin Dhillon

January 13, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Los Angeles Galaxy II News Release





LOS ANGELES- LA Galaxy II have signed Galaxy Academy product and Cal Poly standout forward Justin Dhillon, the club announced today. Dhillon, from Rancho Santa Margarita, spent four seasons at Cal Poly and was named to the 2016 All-Big West Conference First Team in his senior season.

In his first two seasons with Cal Poly, Dhillon was named to the Big West All-Freshmen Team and the All-Big West Second Team his sophomore year. Previously, Dhillon spent time with the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team and featured for PSA Elite in the team's 2015 U.S. Open Cup run that ended with a loss to LA Galaxy on June 18, 2015.

In 2016, LA Galaxy II qualified for the USL Playoffs in its third consecutive season as club. The team finished the season 12-7-11 and led the Western Conference in goals scored (52). Yesterday, former Academy Director Mike Muñoz was named head coach of Los Dos.

Name: Justin Dhillon

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Born: June 6, 1995

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Citizenship: USA

