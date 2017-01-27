January 27, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Los Angeles Galaxy II
News Release
LA Galaxy II Open 2017 USL Season on March 25 Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Los Dos will begin their fourth season on Saturday, March 25 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017) - LA Galaxy II will begin the 2017 United Soccer League (USL) Regular Season when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, March 25 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium. The match will be streamed live on www.lagalaxy.com.
Tickets to LA Galaxy II's 2017 home-opening match will go on sale at a later date at www.lagalaxy.com/2. Los Dos' kickoff time for the home opener also will be announced at a later date.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 were founded in 2015, going 8-6-4 in their inaugural season. Last year, VWFC 2 reached the USL Western Conference Finals after earning a 12-9-9 record during the regular season. They are led by head coach Alan Koch.
In 2016, LA Galaxy II qualified for the USL Playoffs in its third consecutive season as club. The team finished the season 12-7-11 and led the Western Conference in goals scored (52). Earlier this month, Mike Muñoz was named head coach of Los Dos after former coach Curt Onalfo was appointed head coach of the LA Galaxy.
LA Galaxy II will face San Antonio FC on Saturday, April 1 on the road at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas in San Antonio's home-opening match of the USL season.
2017 LA GALAXY II HOME OPENING MATCH
LA Galaxy II vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Saturday, March 25
Time TBA
StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium
www.lagalaxy.com
The full LA Galaxy II 2017 USL schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.lagalaxy.com/2.
