LA Galaxy II Announce 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Los Angeles Galaxy II News Release





LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017) - LA Galaxy II announced today the 32-game schedule for the 2017 United Soccer League (USL) Regular Season. Los Dos will kick off the 2017 campaign at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium on Saturday, March 25 when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff times for all LA Galaxy II matches will be announced on later dates.

As part of the schedule, LA Galaxy II will face each team in the USL Western Conference at least twice in the 2017 season (one home, one away). With the four remaining games, Los Dos will take on Phoenix Rising FC, Orange County SC and Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in a third, additional match. And in a rare piece of scheduling, LA Galaxy II will play New York Red Bulls II in a regular season meetup of Eastern and Western Conference sides, a match paired as a doubleheader to the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls MLS match on May 14 at Red Bulls Arena.

USL teams will play 32 games in 2017, two more than they did in 2016. The league also welcomes three expansion teams ahead of the season: Ottawa Fury FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Reno 1868 FC. Reno 1868 was added to the Western Conference and St. Louis FC was transferred back to the Eastern Conference, joining the Fury and the Rowdies, to form two 15-team conferences.

The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for postseason play that will include Conference Quarterfinals (Oct. 20-22), Semifinals (Oct. 27-29) and Final (Nov. 3-5). The 2017 USL Cup Final will be played the weekend of November 10-12.

2017 will mark Los Dos' fourth year in the USL, but the first for new LA Galaxy II Head Coach Mike Muñoz and his staff after former manager Curt Onalfo was named LA Galaxy Head Coach. Muñoz will lead a team that, under Onalfo, qualified for the USL playoffs in all three seasons of the club's existence.

In 2016, Los Dos finished fifth in the USL Western Conference. The team finished with a 12-7-11 record on the season and were led in goals by Jack McBean (15) and co-led in assists by Adonis Amaya and Jose Villarreal (5). In the first round of the playoffs, LA Galaxy II were eliminated in a 3-0 loss to Swope Park Rangers on the road in Kansas City, Mo.

All-time, LA Galaxy II hold a 41-25-20 regular season record. Key returnees to Los Dos include 2016 standouts Adonis Amaya, Jaime Villarreal and Nathan Smith. Nine of the 10 players on the LA Galaxy II roster are products of the LA Galaxy Academy.

LA Galaxy II Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. With an additional home game added to the 2017 schedule, fans can still become a Los Dos Season Ticket Member for under $100. Season Ticket Memberships purchased prior to February 25th will include an invitation to LA Galaxy's Annual Season Ticket Member Rally, February 26th.

LA GALAXY II 2017 USL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE #

DATE

OPPONENT

VENUE

TIME (PT)

1

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

2

Saturday, April 1

San Antonio FC

Toyota Field

TBA

3

Saturday, April 8

Phoenix Rising FC

Scottsdale Stadium

TBA

4

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

SEATTLE SOUNDERS 2

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

5

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

ORANGE COUNTY SC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

6

Saturday, May 6

Orange County SC

Anteater Stadium

TBA

7

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

REAL MONARCHS SLC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

8

Sunday, May 14

New York Red Bulls II

Red Bull Arena

TBA

9

Saturday, May 20

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

H-E-B Park

TBA

10

SATURDAY, MAY 27

PHOENIX RISING FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

11

Saturday, June 3

Seattle Sounders 2

Starfire Stadium

TBA

12

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

13

Saturday, June 17

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

H-E-B Park

TBA

14

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

15

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

SWOPE PARK RANGERS

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

16

Monday, July 3

Reno 1868 FC

Aces Ballpark

TBA

17

Sunday, July 9

Portland Timbers 2

Providence Park

TBA

18

THURSDAY, JULY 13

TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

19

SUNDAY, JULY 30

OKLAHOMA CITY ENERGY FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

20

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

ORANGE COUNTY SC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

21

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

PHOENIX RISING FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

22

Friday, August 18

Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Switchbacks Stadium

TBA

23

Sunday, August 27

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Thunderbird Stadium

TBA

24

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

25

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

RENO 1868 FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

26

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

SAN ANTONIO FC

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

27

Saturday, Sept. 16

Sacramento Republic FC

Bonney Field

TBA

28

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

ONEOK Field

TBA

29

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Swope Park Rangers

Swope Soccer Village

TBA

30

Sunday, October 1

Oklahoma City Energy FC

Taft Stadium

TBA

31

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

PORTLAND TIMBERS 2

STUBHUB CENTER

TBA

32

Saturday, October 14

Real Monarchs SLC

Rio Tinto Stadium

TBA

Games by Day of the Week:

- Monday (1), Wednesday (4), Thursday (1), Friday (2), Saturday (18), Sunday (6)

Home Games by Day of the Week:

- Wednesday (3), Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (2)

Road Games by Day of the Week:

- Monday (1), Wednesday (1), Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (4)

Games by Month:

- March (1), April (4), May (5), June (5), July (4), August (4), September (6), October (3)

Home Games by Month:

- March (1), April (2), May (2), June (3), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (1)

Road Game by Month:

- April (2), May (3), June (2), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (2)

OPPONENT

GALAXY II AT HOME

GALAXY II AWAY

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

June 10

Aug. 18

Oklahoma City Energy FC

July 30

Oct. 1

Orange County Soccer Club

April 22, Aug. 2

May 6

New York Red Bulls 2

May 14

Phoenix Rising FC

May 27, Aug. 5

April 8

Portland Timbers 2

Oct. 7

July 9

Real Monarchs SLC

May 10

Oct. 14

Reno 1868 FC

Sept. 6

July 3

Rio Grande Valley FC

Sept. 2

May 20, June 17

Sacramento Republic FC

June 25

Sept. 16

San Antonio FC

Sept. 9

April 1

Seattle Sounders FC 2

April 15

June 3

Swope Park Rangers

June 30

Sept. 27

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

July 13

Sept. 23

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

March 25

Aug. 27

Longest Homestand: Four games Thursday, July 13

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

StubHub Center

Sunday, July 30

Oklahoma City Energy FC

StubHub Center

Wednesday, August 2

Orange County SC

StubHub Center

Saturday, August 5

Phoenix Rising FC

StubHub Center

Longest Road Trip: Four games Saturday, Sept. 16

Sacramento Republic FC

Bonney Field

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

ONEOK Field

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Swope Park Rangers

Swope Soccer Village

Sunday, October 1

Oklahoma City Energy FC

Taft Stadium

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.