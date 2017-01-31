LA Galaxy II Announce 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule
January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Los Angeles Galaxy II News Release
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017) - LA Galaxy II announced today the 32-game schedule for the 2017 United Soccer League (USL) Regular Season. Los Dos will kick off the 2017 campaign at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium on Saturday, March 25 when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff times for all LA Galaxy II matches will be announced on later dates.
As part of the schedule, LA Galaxy II will face each team in the USL Western Conference at least twice in the 2017 season (one home, one away). With the four remaining games, Los Dos will take on Phoenix Rising FC, Orange County SC and Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in a third, additional match. And in a rare piece of scheduling, LA Galaxy II will play New York Red Bulls II in a regular season meetup of Eastern and Western Conference sides, a match paired as a doubleheader to the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls MLS match on May 14 at Red Bulls Arena.
USL teams will play 32 games in 2017, two more than they did in 2016. The league also welcomes three expansion teams ahead of the season: Ottawa Fury FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Reno 1868 FC. Reno 1868 was added to the Western Conference and St. Louis FC was transferred back to the Eastern Conference, joining the Fury and the Rowdies, to form two 15-team conferences.
The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for postseason play that will include Conference Quarterfinals (Oct. 20-22), Semifinals (Oct. 27-29) and Final (Nov. 3-5). The 2017 USL Cup Final will be played the weekend of November 10-12.
2017 will mark Los Dos' fourth year in the USL, but the first for new LA Galaxy II Head Coach Mike Muñoz and his staff after former manager Curt Onalfo was named LA Galaxy Head Coach. Muñoz will lead a team that, under Onalfo, qualified for the USL playoffs in all three seasons of the club's existence.
In 2016, Los Dos finished fifth in the USL Western Conference. The team finished with a 12-7-11 record on the season and were led in goals by Jack McBean (15) and co-led in assists by Adonis Amaya and Jose Villarreal (5). In the first round of the playoffs, LA Galaxy II were eliminated in a 3-0 loss to Swope Park Rangers on the road in Kansas City, Mo.
All-time, LA Galaxy II hold a 41-25-20 regular season record. Key returnees to Los Dos include 2016 standouts Adonis Amaya, Jaime Villarreal and Nathan Smith. Nine of the 10 players on the LA Galaxy II roster are products of the LA Galaxy Academy.
LA Galaxy II Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. With an additional home game added to the 2017 schedule, fans can still become a Los Dos Season Ticket Member for under $100. Season Ticket Memberships purchased prior to February 25th will include an invitation to LA Galaxy's Annual Season Ticket Member Rally, February 26th.
LA GALAXY II 2017 USL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE #
DATE
OPPONENT
VENUE
TIME (PT)
1
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
2
Saturday, April 1
San Antonio FC
Toyota Field
TBA
3
Saturday, April 8
Phoenix Rising FC
Scottsdale Stadium
TBA
4
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
SEATTLE SOUNDERS 2
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
5
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
ORANGE COUNTY SC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
6
Saturday, May 6
Orange County SC
Anteater Stadium
TBA
7
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
REAL MONARCHS SLC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
8
Sunday, May 14
New York Red Bulls II
Red Bull Arena
TBA
9
Saturday, May 20
Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
H-E-B Park
TBA
10
SATURDAY, MAY 27
PHOENIX RISING FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
11
Saturday, June 3
Seattle Sounders 2
Starfire Stadium
TBA
12
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
13
Saturday, June 17
Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
H-E-B Park
TBA
14
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
15
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
SWOPE PARK RANGERS
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
16
Monday, July 3
Reno 1868 FC
Aces Ballpark
TBA
17
Sunday, July 9
Portland Timbers 2
Providence Park
TBA
18
THURSDAY, JULY 13
TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
19
SUNDAY, JULY 30
OKLAHOMA CITY ENERGY FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
20
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2
ORANGE COUNTY SC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
21
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
PHOENIX RISING FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
22
Friday, August 18
Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Switchbacks Stadium
TBA
23
Sunday, August 27
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Thunderbird Stadium
TBA
24
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
25
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
RENO 1868 FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
26
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
SAN ANTONIO FC
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
27
Saturday, Sept. 16
Sacramento Republic FC
Bonney Field
TBA
28
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
ONEOK Field
TBA
29
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Swope Park Rangers
Swope Soccer Village
TBA
30
Sunday, October 1
Oklahoma City Energy FC
Taft Stadium
TBA
31
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
PORTLAND TIMBERS 2
STUBHUB CENTER
TBA
32
Saturday, October 14
Real Monarchs SLC
Rio Tinto Stadium
TBA
Games by Day of the Week:
- Monday (1), Wednesday (4), Thursday (1), Friday (2), Saturday (18), Sunday (6)
Home Games by Day of the Week:
- Wednesday (3), Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (2)
Road Games by Day of the Week:
- Monday (1), Wednesday (1), Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (4)
Games by Month:
- March (1), April (4), May (5), June (5), July (4), August (4), September (6), October (3)
Home Games by Month:
- March (1), April (2), May (2), June (3), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (1)
Road Game by Month:
- April (2), May (3), June (2), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (2)
OPPONENT
GALAXY II AT HOME
GALAXY II AWAY
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
June 10
Aug. 18
Oklahoma City Energy FC
July 30
Oct. 1
Orange County Soccer Club
April 22, Aug. 2
May 6
New York Red Bulls 2
May 14
Phoenix Rising FC
May 27, Aug. 5
April 8
Portland Timbers 2
Oct. 7
July 9
Real Monarchs SLC
May 10
Oct. 14
Reno 1868 FC
Sept. 6
July 3
Rio Grande Valley FC
Sept. 2
May 20, June 17
Sacramento Republic FC
June 25
Sept. 16
San Antonio FC
Sept. 9
April 1
Seattle Sounders FC 2
April 15
June 3
Swope Park Rangers
June 30
Sept. 27
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
July 13
Sept. 23
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
March 25
Aug. 27
Longest Homestand: Four games Thursday, July 13
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
StubHub Center
Sunday, July 30
Oklahoma City Energy FC
StubHub Center
Wednesday, August 2
Orange County SC
StubHub Center
Saturday, August 5
Phoenix Rising FC
StubHub Center
Longest Road Trip: Four games Saturday, Sept. 16
Sacramento Republic FC
Bonney Field
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
ONEOK Field
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Swope Park Rangers
Swope Soccer Village
Sunday, October 1
Oklahoma City Energy FC
Taft Stadium
