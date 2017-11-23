News Release

LA Galaxy, Herbalife Nutrition and A Place Called Home to Distribute Thanksgiving Dinners to 600 South Central Los Angeles Families on Wednesday

Event will mark the fourth-straight year that the LA Galaxy Foundation and Herbalife Family Foundation teamed up with APCH to provide Thanksgiving meals to Los Angeles community

LOS ANGELES ( Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017) - The LA Galaxy Foundation, along with Herbalife Nutrition and South Central Los Angeles based non-profit, A Place Called Home (APCH), will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

During the event on Wednesday, LA Galaxy players and staff will join Herbalife Nutrition at A Place Called Home in South Central Los Angeles to distribute 600 turkeys and bags filled with groceries containing all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal. Later that afternoon, families are invited to enjoy a complete Thanksgiving Dinner. This meal distribution helps make Thanksgiving possible for those who are among the 37 percent of people living below the poverty line.

The annual Thanksgiving event will mark the fourth-straight year that the LA Galaxy have teamed up with Herbalife Nutrition to provide Thanksgiving meals at A Place Called Home.

WHAT At 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning, LA Galaxy players and staff, along with Herbalife Nutrition and APCH staff and volunteers, will distribute 600 turkeys and bags filled with groceries containing all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal. Later that afternoon, families are invited to enjoy a complete Thanksgiving Dinner

WHERE Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution :

A Place Called Home

2830 S Central Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90011

Community Dinner:

A Place Called Home

2901 S Central Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90011

*directly across the street

PARKING: News trucks are recommended to park at 2830 S Central Ave. Entrance is on 29th Street.

WHEN Wednesday, November 22

7 a.m. PT

VISUALS - Families lined up along Central Avenue night before and morning of

- V olunteers setting up distribution area

- Distribution of turkeys and bags filled with groceries

- More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals being served by volunteers to families

