LA Galaxy Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule
January 20, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Los Angeles Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES- The LA Galaxy announced today the club's full preseason schedule ahead of the 2017 MLS Regular Season. The Galaxy will report to camp on Monday, Jan. 23 and train in advance of the start of the 2017 MLS Regular Season, set for Saturday, March 4 against FC Dallas at StubHub Center. The match, presented by StubHub, will kick off at 1 p.m. PT and be broadcast live on Univision.
The LA Galaxy will host Club Tijuana during the preseason when they play an exhibition match on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. PT at StubHub Center live on Spectrum SportsNet. Club Tijuana, commonly referred to as Xolos, were founded in 2007 and play in Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California. The 2012 Apertura winners were promoted to Mexico's top flight division, Liga MX, in 2011. The game is a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Game, and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 31 on www.lagalaxy.com/tickets.
The Galaxy will then travel to Las Vegas for a match against California rivals San Jose Earthquakes at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will mark the second consecutive season LA will face San Jose at Cashman Field during the preseason campaign. Tickets for the match against SJ can be purchased here.
LA will spend four days training in Santa Barbara before a closed-door exhibition match against Armenian side Alashkert FC at University of California, Santa Barbara's soccer stadium, Harder Stadium. Later that month, the LA Galaxy will host Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, Feb. 25 at StubHub Center (8 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet) in a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Match before the 2017 Season Ticket Member Rally at StubHub Center, set for Sunday, Feb. 26. The 2017 LA Galaxy STM event will feature the entire LA Galaxy roster as the team prepares for the 2017 season.
The LA Galaxy will kick off the 2017 MLS Season on Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host FC Dallas at 1 p.m. PT live on Univision. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 MLS season are available for purchase now. Galaxy fans can go to www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (342-5299) to secure their 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket package.
LA GALAXY 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Date Time (PT) Event
Monday, Jan. 23 -- Players report to StubHub Center for preseason training
Tuesday, Feb. 7 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana
StubHub Center
Los Angeles, California
(Spectrum SportsNet)
*Tickets on sale Jan. 31; STM Bonus Match
Saturday, Feb. 11 7:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Cashman Field
Las Vegas, Nevada
Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18 -- Training in Santa Barbara
Saturday, Feb. 18 -- LA Galaxy vs. Alashkert FC
Westmont College
Santa Barbara, California
*Closed-door exhibition
Saturday, Feb. 25 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers FC
StubHub Center
Los Angeles, California
(Spectrum SportsNet)
*Tickets on sale Jan. 31; STM Bonus Match
Sunday, Feb. 26 -- 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member Event
Saturday, March 4 1:00 p.m. 2017 MLS Opening Match:
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
StubHub Center
(Univision)
*On sale Monday, Jan. 23
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2017
- Where Does the Fire's 2017 Strength of Schedule Stack - Chicago Fire
- Matheus Silva Plays Alongside Cafu, Onyewu in Chapecoense Charity Match in Florida - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Announces 2017 Preseason Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- What's up next for Atlanta United? - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule - Los Angeles Galaxy
- MLS Newsstand - January 20, 2017 - MLS
- Toronto FC Announce 2017 Preseason Plans - Toronto FC
- Former Sounder Gonzalo Pineda Joins Brian Schmetzer's Staff - Seattle Sounders FC
- Jose Escalante Returns to Dynamo on Loan from CD Olimpia - Houston Dynamo
- New England Revolution Win 2016 MLS Partnership Activation of the Year - New England Revolution
- Tickets to 2017 LA Galaxy Home Opener Go on Sale Monday, January 23 - Los Angeles Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Sign Portuguese Midfielder Jo=E3o Pedro - Los Angeles Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.