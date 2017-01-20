LA Galaxy Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

LOS ANGELES- The LA Galaxy announced today the club's full preseason schedule ahead of the 2017 MLS Regular Season. The Galaxy will report to camp on Monday, Jan. 23 and train in advance of the start of the 2017 MLS Regular Season, set for Saturday, March 4 against FC Dallas at StubHub Center. The match, presented by StubHub, will kick off at 1 p.m. PT and be broadcast live on Univision.

The LA Galaxy will host Club Tijuana during the preseason when they play an exhibition match on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. PT at StubHub Center live on Spectrum SportsNet. Club Tijuana, commonly referred to as Xolos, were founded in 2007 and play in Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California. The 2012 Apertura winners were promoted to Mexico's top flight division, Liga MX, in 2011. The game is a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Game, and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 31 on www.lagalaxy.com/tickets.

The Galaxy will then travel to Las Vegas for a match against California rivals San Jose Earthquakes at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will mark the second consecutive season LA will face San Jose at Cashman Field during the preseason campaign. Tickets for the match against SJ can be purchased here.

LA will spend four days training in Santa Barbara before a closed-door exhibition match against Armenian side Alashkert FC at University of California, Santa Barbara's soccer stadium, Harder Stadium. Later that month, the LA Galaxy will host Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, Feb. 25 at StubHub Center (8 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet) in a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Match before the 2017 Season Ticket Member Rally at StubHub Center, set for Sunday, Feb. 26. The 2017 LA Galaxy STM event will feature the entire LA Galaxy roster as the team prepares for the 2017 season.

The LA Galaxy will kick off the 2017 MLS Season on Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host FC Dallas at 1 p.m. PT live on Univision. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 MLS season are available for purchase now. Galaxy fans can go to www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (342-5299) to secure their 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket package.

LA GALAXY 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Time (PT) Event

Monday, Jan. 23 -- Players report to StubHub Center for preseason training

Tuesday, Feb. 7 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana

StubHub Center

Los Angeles, California

(Spectrum SportsNet)

*Tickets on sale Jan. 31; STM Bonus Match

Saturday, Feb. 11 7:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Cashman Field

Las Vegas, Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18 -- Training in Santa Barbara

Saturday, Feb. 18 -- LA Galaxy vs. Alashkert FC

Westmont College

Santa Barbara, California

*Closed-door exhibition

Saturday, Feb. 25 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers FC

StubHub Center

Los Angeles, California

(Spectrum SportsNet)

*Tickets on sale Jan. 31; STM Bonus Match

Sunday, Feb. 26 -- 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member Event

Saturday, March 4 1:00 p.m. 2017 MLS Opening Match:

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

StubHub Center

(Univision)

*On sale Monday, Jan. 23

