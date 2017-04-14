LA Galaxy and StubHub Center to Host Local Elementary Students for Protect the Pitch

News Release

CARSON, Calif.- Local media members are invited to attend LA Galaxy and StubHub Center's Protect the Pitch: Field Trip to StubHub Center taking place on Monday, April 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. As part of the event, students from Carson's Catskill Avenue Elementary School will be given a tour of the StubHub Center campus' beehive, chicken coop, gardens and greenhouse in addition to a tour of the stadium, the home of the LA Galaxy and LA Chargers.

The tour will highlight LA Galaxy and StubHub Center's Protect the Pitch initiative, highlighting the recent launch of an in-stadium greenhouse, chicken coop and beehives that will cultivate various produce and food, which will be made available at StubHub Center for athletes and staff. The Protect the Pitch program, launched in 2016, is designed to help the LA Galaxy and StubHub Center reduce carbon footprint and become more a sustainable stadium for the athletes, staff and fans it hosts.

Among the new sustainable programs implemented are four bee hives that will produce over 800 pounds of honey each year. Additionally, 12 chickens are now housed in a dedicated chicken coop at StubHub Center and the LA Galaxy Greenhouse that will offer space for various produce. All of these materials will be used in food preparations for LA Galaxy, LA Galaxy II and LA Galaxy Academy players, coaches and staff to provide healthy and sustainable meal options. The LA Galaxy and StubHub Center will also feature space for the local community to utilize to develop produce inside the LA Galaxy greenhouse.

WHAT: Protect the Pitch: Field Trip to StubHub Center

WHO: LA Galaxy and StubHub Center to host Catskill Avenue Elementary

WHEN: Monday, April 17

EVENT TIMELINE:

9:45-10:30 AM: StubHub Center Stadium Tour

10:30-11:45 AM: Greenhouse and chicken coop visit, planting activity

WHERE: StubHub Center

18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

*Media can park in Lot 17

If you wish to attend the event, please contact the Galaxy Communications Department (contacts listed above). For more information on LA Galaxy and StubHub Center's Protect the Pitch initiatives and the effort to become a more sustainable and environmentally friendly stadium, see below.

PROTECT THE PITCH INITIATIVES

In-House Resources

- StubHub Center houses 12 chickens in a dedicated chicken coup on site

- StubHub Center is home to four separate beehives which produce over 800 pounds of honey per year

- A greenhouse resides that StubHub Center, which produces numerous types of vegetables used to provide food for tenants at StubHub Center

Energy

- Motion sensors save energy by ensuring lights stay off when no one is using them

- New and upgraded LED lights less 60 percent less energy than the lighting array it replaced

o StubHub Center is the only soccer-specific MLS stadium to utilize LED stadium lights

- StubHub Center uses 1-megawatt of Tesla batteries, StubHub Center manages energy usage in a more responsible and environmentally-friendly way

Water

- The LA Galaxy irrigate fields at StubHub Center with roughly 50% recycled water, saving about 35 Olympic swimming pools of drinking water each year

- StubHub Center uses waterless urinals, low-flow toilets, and faucet aerators to reduce water use in our restrooms

- LA Galaxy train employees to help minimize water use when cleaning up the stadium

Waste and Recycling

- LA Galaxy capture bottles, cans, cups, cardboard, paper, and more through our recycling program

- Our composting program sends grass clippings from our fields to a local nursery and brings them back on-site as mulch

- By purchasing recycled-content paper products, we're helping make sure the materials we recycle go to good us

Have irrigated fields and landscaping with recycled water since opening in 2003

Community

- LA Galaxy and StubHub Center employees volunteer to help keep our community healthy through numerous initiatives, including planting trees and cleaning up beaches

- The LA Galaxy and StubHub Center partner with local nonprofits to organize annual events for Earth Hour, Earth Day, and America Recycles Day

- Upcoming volunteer days

Transportation

- StubHub Center features on-site bike racks to make it easier for Galaxy fans to bike to the game

- LA Galaxy and StubHub Center launched The Galaxy Express this year, which offers fans free non-stop shuttles to and from StubHub Center for every LA Galaxy home match

o The Galaxy Express can be utilized in two separate locations and operate approximately every 10 minutes

PROTECT THE PITCH PARTICIPATION

At Galaxy games:

- Fans can recycle bottles, cans and cups in the designated recycling bins, both inside StubHub Center and in tailgating areas

- Team up with friends and family to carpool to Galaxy games

- Utilize The Galaxy Express shuttle to go to and from StubHub Center

- Use the designated drop-off and pick-up zone at StubHub Center

At home:

Energy

- Galaxy fans can turn off the lights and adjust the heating or cooling when not home to save energy

- When replacing appliances, look for ENERGY STAR© models to conserve energy

Water

- Experiment with watering your lawn less frequently. Most home water use happens in your yard.

- When replacing bathroom or kitchen fixtures, look for WaterSense© products to save water

Waste and Recycling

- Galaxy fans can recycle at home and are encouraged to set up a compost bin for food waste.

- Buy perishable food in smaller quantities to reduce food waste (and save money!)

Transportation

- Fans are encouraged to carpool, use public transportation, or cycle to try to reduce your carbon footprint

