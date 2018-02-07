Kyle Farnsworth Joins Legends Lineup

February 7, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters announced the addition of pitcher Kyle Farnsworth to the 3rd Annual Legends Game lineup at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers.

The 2018 edition of the Legends Game will be held on Saturday, August 4th. Gates and parking will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Farnsworth, a 16-year veteran of Major League Baseball, played for multiple clubs over the course of his career which included six seasons with the Chicago Cubs (1999-2004).

Kyle's best season was in 2001 with the Cubs, where he pitched 82 innings and ended the season with a 2.74 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts, and only gave up 26 runs. He gained a two-hit shutout against the Dodgers in August of 1999, and also ranks in the top 30 for total career games played.

Farnsworth was traded after the 2004 Cubs Season. Over the remainder of his career he spent the majority of his time with the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Other clubs included the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and the Houston Astros.

Finishing up his career at age 38, Kyle ended with the Houston Astros in 2014 for a total of 11.2 innings pitched on the season, with a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

Post-major league career, Kyle played defensive end in the 2015 season for the Orlando Phantoms, an amateur football team in Florida. After that season, he went on to play the second half of the 2015 baseball season in the Mexican League for the Pericos de Puebla. He finished this season with a 2.04 ERA and 0.96 WHIP on 17 relief innings pitched. Farnsworth continued playing both baseball and football during the 2016 seasons, respectively.

Kyle, originally attending high school and college in the Atlanta area, is now (as of 2017) right at home as the pitching coach for the Brookhaven Bucks of the collegiate Sunbelt Baseball League.

TICKET INFORMATION

Legends Game tickets are now on sale! To purchase, visit the MICU Box Office at The Corn Crib at 1000 West Raab Road in Normal, call 309-454-BALL (2255) or visit www.NormalBaseball.com.

