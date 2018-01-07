Kyle Bushee Voted into CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

KALAMAZOO, MI- Kalamazoo Wings defenseman Kyle Bushee has been selected to represent the Central Division at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Bushee, 32, is on pace for the best offensive year of his career, as the native of Otsego, MI, has tallied six goals and 17 assists in 28 games played this season. Bushee is in his 10th year of pro hockey, and his ninth in the ECHL. On December 29 against the Toledo Walleye, he became the 21st player in league history to skate in 550 career ECHL games.

For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The 2018 rosters feature 27 first-time ECHL All-Star selections, 12 rookies and nine players who have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

