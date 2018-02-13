Kulbakov Recalled to AHL

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov has been recalled from the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, the Mallards announced today.

Kulbakov, a 21-year old rookie, joins Cleveland for a third time this season. The 6-foot, 182-pound native of Gomel, Belarus has gone 0-4-0 with a 4.02 goals against average and a .868 save percentage in six games with the Monsters.

Kulbakov has gone 10-9-0 with a 3.47 goals against average and a .906 save percentage in 19 games with the Mallards this season. Kulbakov, who made 11 straight starts for the Mallards between October 21 and November 18, set what was at the time a team record for saves in an ECHL game by stopping 57 shots on October 27 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Idaho Steelheads. He has been perfect in three shootouts this season, denying all seven shooters he has faced. In his most recent shootout, he backstopped the Mallards to a 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers last Tuesday.

Kulbakov shined in the junior ranks for the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms last season. Kulbakov led the USHL in minutes played (3050), finished tied for the league lead in shutouts (5), finished second in goals against average (1.93), finished tied for second in wins by going 30-16-5 and finished tied for fifth in save percentage (.919).

Last season was Kulbakov's first in North America. He played in his homeland for HK Gomel and Team Belarus U20 between 2012 and 2016. He also represented Belarus at the 2016 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

The Mallards return to action on the road Wednesday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards next play at home Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

