Kulbakov Recalled by Cleveland

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov has been recalled from the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, the Mallards announced today.

Kulbakov, a 21-year old rookie, began the season in Cleveland before being loaned to the Mallards on October 10. The 6-foot, 182-pound native of Gomel, Belarus did not see any game action during his initial AHL stint.

Kulbakov ranks second in the ECHL in saves (434), ranks ninth in minutes played (786) and is tied for tenth in wins (7). He has gone 7-6-0 with a 3.36 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 14 games with the Mallards this season.

Kulbakov, who made 11 straight starts between October 21 and November 18, set a Mallard team record for saves in an ECHL game by stopping 57 shots on October 27 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Idaho Steelheads.

Kulbakov shined in the junior ranks for the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms last season. Kulbakov led the USHL in minutes played (3050), finished tied for the league lead in shutouts (5), finished second in goals against average (1.93), finished tied for second in wins by going 30-16-5 and finished tied for fifth in save percentage (.919).

L ast season was Kulbakov's first in North America. He played in his homeland for HK Gomel and Team Belarus U20 between 2012 and 2016. He also represented Belarus at the 2016 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

T he Mallards return to action tomorrow night on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games this season.

Tickets for the December 20 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

