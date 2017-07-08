Kranson Brings the Thunder, Mother Nature Delivers Lightning

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. (July 7, 2017) - Three fifth inning runs, a lightning strike just beyond right field and a triple play that turned into a double play were all factors in a wild 6-5 win for the Fort Myers Miracle (10-4) over the Palm Beach Cardinals (9-5) on Friday night. Kevin Garcia's two-out single in the fifth provided the winning run for the Miracle.

The Miracle took an early 2-0 lead on Mitchell Kranson's first FSL home run. In a 3-1 game in the fourth, Kevin Garcia stood at the plate with no one out and runners at first and third when a ground shaking bolt of lightning struck just outside of right field at the stadium. Players and fans made their way to a safe location during the delay.

Once back, the Miracle added a run in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, but both starters, RHP Brady Anderson and RHP Derian Gonzalez, were taken out of the game due to the length of the delay.

In the top of the fifth against RHP Williams Ramirez, the Cardinals plated four runs on five hits. With the bags full and no one out, Chris Chinea lined a ball to left field where confusion ensued on whether Jaylin Davis caught the ball. Initially, it was ruled a catch, and the Miracle ended up turning a triple play. The team ran off the field and were then called back as the umpires ruled it was a trap that resulted in a fielder's choice double play. The Cardinals tied the game on that play and then took the lead on a Danny Diekroeger triple. He then came home on a Ramirez wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Miracle plated three against recent GCL call-up Winston Nicacio (L, 0-1). After a pair of walks led off the inning, Sean Miller came home from third on a throwing error by the catcher Jose Godoy when Jermaine Palacios stole second. Palacios then scored the tying run on a two-out Brandon Lopez double who was plated by Garcia with a knock up the middle.

LHP Michael Theofanopoulos (W, 4-1) earned the win for his relief work following the high-scoring inning. He along with Alex Muren and Tom Hackimer (Sv, 2) combined to shut down Palm Beach for the final four frames, giving Fort Myers sole possession of first place for the first time this season.

Game Two begins at 6:05 PM ET Saturday night at Hammond Stadium with a postgame comedy show (PG-13) featuring Chris Gorges and Michael Panzeca.

