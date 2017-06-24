Kopech\\"s Strong Outing Not Enough as Biscuits Walk-Off

News Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Nick Ciuffo sent the Biscuits' fans home happy after a long night at Riverwalk Stadium, as the catcher grounded a walk-off single into right field during the 11th inning to defeat the Birmingham Barons 3-2.

After a one hour and seven-minute rain delay, Michael Kopech took the ball for the first time during the second half, but got off to a rocky start in the first inning. After the first two Biscuits' reached on singles, Justin O'Conner knocked in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout and was followed by an RBI single, courtesy of Justin Williams.

But the Barons' righty would settle in from there, allowing only two more hits and keeping Montgomery off the board for the rest of his six-inning outing.

With Kopech keeping the deficit at only 2-0, the Barons would battle back, finally getting to Biscuits' starter Benton Moss, tying the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Hunter Jones cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth with a two-out RBI single, while Trey Michalczewski blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, which tied the game in the fifth.

Kopech would turn the game over to the bullpen, after holding Montgomery to five hits and two runs, while walking two and striking out eight in six innings.

The game would remain tied into extra innings, thanks to a combination of Aaron Bummer and Scott Snodgress for the Barons, while Edwin Fierro relieved Moss after seven strong innings and got some help from Braxton Lee's arm in center field, who threw out Cameron Seitzer at home to end the eighth for the Biscuits.

After the two teams continued to trade zeroes in the ninth and 10th, Joe McCarthy doubled off Snodgress to begin the bottom of the 11th. Robinson Leyer would come on and strike out two, before Ciuffo stepped in and walked it off for the home team.

Kyle Winkler tossed three hitless innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season, while Snodgress was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-2.

Aside from Michalczewski's home run and Jones' RBI single, the Barons offense was led by a pair of two hit games from Jake Peter and Mason Robbins

