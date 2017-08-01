Kopech\\"s Strong Effort Not Enough in Defeat

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Michael Kopech got the Barons through seven innings on Monday night, only allowing two runs, but it wasn't enough as Pensacola bested Birmingham 4-1.

Kopech and Pensacola starter Jesus Reyes cruised through the first five innings, keeping both teams off the board. In the sixth, the Blue Wahoos mounted a rally, as the first three hitters of the inning reached, including a two-run single off the bat of Gabriel Guerrero, which gave Pensacola a 2-0 lead.

Kopech, however, held strong throughout the remainder of his seven-inning outing, keeping the deficit at 2-0. The righty retired the side in order in five of the seven innings he pitches and left after surrendering five hits and two runs, while walking none and striking out eight.

Still holding a 2-0 lead in the eighth, Pensacola loaded the bases and Gavin LaValley struck, blasting a two-run double over the head of Hunter Jones in center field, giving the Blue Wahoos two insurance runs and a 4-0 lead.

Reyes, who picked up his first victory at the Double-A level, left the game after six shutout innings. Robert Stock got Pensacola through the seventh and eighth unscathed and while Hunter Jones triples home Mason Robbins in the ninth, Zack Weiss locked down the 4-1 win.

Birmingham and Pensacola will continue their five-game series tomorrow night at Regions Field, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT. Left-hander Jordan Guerrero will be on the mound for the Barons, while righty Deck McGuire will oppose him for the Blue Wahoos. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 6:55 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

