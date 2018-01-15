Komets Top Beast in Close Game

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast
News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Brandon Marino had two assists and Andrew D'Agostini made 41 saves but the Brampton Beast fell to the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 5-3.
Brampton welcomed the Fort Wayne Komets to the Powerade Centre for a 7:15 PM showdown. It was Hockey Day in Brampton and the arena was filled with children of all ages who came out to support the Beast.
Brampton didn't disappoint and was able to find the back of the net first. With the Beast on the power play, David Vallorani was able to snipe his fifth of the season at 8:51.
Alex Foster got the puck over to defenseman Jamie Doornbosch who flipped it to Vallorani, who was hovering around the left circle. The veteran sniper lifted a beautiful shot just under the bar that beat Komets netminder Michael Houser.
At the other end of the ice, Andrew D'Agostini made some highlight reel saves and was able to keep out every shot he faced in the first. Brampton would head to the first intermission up 1-0 and with a small advantage in shots by a 15-14 count.
Brampton would add to their lead in the second period courtesy of the recently assigned forward Daniel Ciampini. He was able to convert on a beautiful set up by Brandon Marino that came on a backhand from behind the net. Doornbosch also recorded his second assist of the night on the play.
That goal made it 2-0 Brampton at the 11:35 mark. The Komets pushed back and got on the board off the stick of Gabriel Desjardins at 13:09.
The Beast didn't wait long to fire back and Marino found his linemate Chris Leveille for another Brampton goal. The captain sent a beautiful slap pass into the slot where Leveille snapped it home at 16:00.
Again, Fort Wayne pushed back and drew themselves within one with a goal from Bobby Shea at 19:16. Brampton would head to the locker room up 3-2 with the shots even at 27 apiece.
Fort Wayne would continue to press as the third began and would put up three unanswered goals from Jamie Schaafsma, Bobby Shea and Garrett Thompson.
Brampton would fall by a score of 5-3. D'Agostini finished the game with 41 saves on 45 total shots.
Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Marino (BRA) 2) Leveille (BRA) 1) Shea (FWK). Both Brampton and Fort Wayne finished the night one-for-three on the man advantage.
