Komets to Honor Chaulk and Sims

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced today that former center Colin Chaulk and former head coach Al Sims will be honored in separate banner raising ceremonies this season.

Colin Chaulk 91 Chaulk will be honored when the Brampton Beast visit Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30pm. Chaulk, whose number 91 will be retired during the ceremony, is serving his second season as head coach of the Beast.

The Toronto, Ontario native was a member of the Komets for 12 seasons. He made his Fort Wayne debut in 2002-03 leading the Komets to a UHL regular season title and Colonial Cup championship. Chaulk was a Komet leader in total assists and points in each of his first four seasons before spending a year in Europe.

In 2007-08 Chaulk returned to Fort Wayne for three IHL Turner Cup championships. While the Komets moved to the CHL in 2010-11, the center decided to start the season in Europe. He later decided to re-join the Komets for the second half of the year.

In 2011-12, Chaulk earned another league championship with Fort Wayne when the Komets claimed the CHL Presidents' Cup Trophy. Chaulk retired from playing professional hockey after 28 games in 2012-13 and finished the year behind the Fort Wayne bench as an assistant coach.

"Since Colin's last Komet game played, no one else has ever worn his number 91 jersey," Komet general manager David Franke said. "Colin was the face of the franchise during his time in Fort Wayne. He was a great player, great leader and great champion."

Chaulk won five league championships with Fort Wayne, earned the IHL's Outstanding Defensive Forward of the Year award in 2009-10, was a three-time UHL Best Defensive Forward winner and a four-time UHL All-Star, representing the Komets for three consecutive seasons from 2004 thru 2006. In addition, Chaulk was named Komets' team MVP on five occasions.

