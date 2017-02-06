Komets Take Sweep of Week 17, Fuel Visit Friday

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets swept both games of week 17 to gain four points and improve to 26-14-4 and 56 points after 44 games. The Komets gained four points on Toledo in the Central division and enter the 18th week of the campaign in second place, trailing the first-place Walleye by 10 points with 28 games remaining.

-Standings-

Friday the Komets clipped the visiting Rapid City Rush 4-3. Mike Embach netted a pair for his first two-goal game of the season. Gabriel Desjardins and Jamie Schaafsma also scored for Fort Wayne. Veteran goaltender Pat Nagle earned his fourth-straight win of the season in his first appearance after missing 37 games on injured reserve. Nagle stopped 34 of 37 shots and remains unbeaten this season at 4-0-0.

-Gamesheet-

Saturday the Komets rallied from deficits of 3-2 and 4-3 to take a 6-4 victory from the Fuel in Indy. Mike Cazzola potted four points for the fifth time this season scoring his third two-goal outing while adding two helpers. Devin Mantha, Kyle Thomas, Garrett Thompson and Embach each contributed markers. Thomas also added two assists for his seventh three-point night and Thompson dished a pair for his second three-point game. Garrett Bartus earned his 13th win of the season making 26 saves n 30 shots. The Komets directed a season-high 51 shots on the Indy net and remain unbeaten after four meetings with Indy (4-0-0).

-Gamesheet-

Komet leaders -- Kyle Thomas leads with 22 goals and ranks sixth in the league with 53 points....Mike Cazzola leads ECHL rookies with 33 assists and 51 points and ranks second with 15 power play points....Jamie Schaafsma leads the Komets with 18 power play points.....Curtis Leonard leads with +23.....Cody Sol leads with 113 penalty minutes.

Komet streaks -- There are four players with home point-scoring streaks. Cazzola has a five-game home point streak (3g, 6a), Brady Vail has points in four straight home games (1g, 3a), Jamie Schaafsma (2g, 2a) and Garrett Thompson (3a) each have three-game home point-scoring streaks. The Komets are riding a three-game home winning streak.

Special K's -- The Komets scored four power play goals on eight chances for the week to improve to 38/164 with the man advantage and rank third in the league with a 23.2% power play rating. The Komets were successful on seven of nine penalty kills to finish the week with a PK rating of 82.8% (169/204).

The week ahead -- The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Friday against intrastate rival Indy. Saturday the Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff and remain on the road for a 3pm matinee at Kalamazoo Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 10, Indy Fuel (14-29-3, 31 points) at Komets, 8pm -- The Komets will face the Indy Fuel for the second straight game after Saturday's 6-4 win in Indianapolis. It's the fifth meeting of nine this season. The Komets are unbeaten after the first four (4-0-0). Friday's game will be the last trip to Fort Wayne this year for the Fuel. Going back to last season the Komets have won six straight home games against Indy and are unbeaten in regulation at home against Indy 15 straight games (12-0-3) since the Fuel joined the ECHL in 2014-15. The last time an Indianapolis team defeated the Komets in regulation in Fort Wayne was a 4-0 Ice win on March 27, 1999 in the old IHL. Indy enters the week on a four-game losing streak and is 2-7-0 in their last nine games. The Fuel are idle this week until they make the trip to Fort Wayne Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones (20-21-4, 44 points), 7:35pm -- Saturday the Komets head for Cincinnati to face the Cyclones for the fifth of eight meetings this season. The Komets own a 3-1-0 series lead and are 1-1-0 after two visits to Cincy this season. The Komets doubled-up the Clones 4-2 in the last meeting Jan. 20 at Fort Wayne for a three-game win streak against Cincinnati. The Cyclones hold fifth place in the South division and trail fourth-place Greenville and a playoff spot by seven points. The Clones host Elmira Wednesday and Friday before welcoming the Komets Saturday to the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955) in downtown Cincinnati.

Sunday, Feb. 12, Komets at Kalamazoo Wings (22-19-4, 48 points), 3pm -- The Komets will cap the week with a visit to the Wings Event Center (5,113) for a 3pm Sunday faceoff against arch rival Kalamazoo. It will be the seventh of nine meetings this season. The season series is knotted at 3-3-0. The Wings have won the last two meetings, both at Kalamazoo. Division rival Kalamazoo holds fifth place and trails fourth-place Tulsa by four points heading into the week with 27 games remaining. The Wings are on an 11-2-1 tear since Dec. 31 and are 6-1-0 in their last seven, coming off a 5-2 win at Toledo Saturday. Kalamazoo skates at Quad City Friday and hosts Indy Saturday before facing the Komets Sunday.

