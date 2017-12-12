Komets Take Close One, 3-2

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers turned in a 42-shot effort on Sunday afternoon against the Fort Wayne Komets, but unfortunately, fell one goal short. Cody Wydo and Dan Milan scored for Wheeling, while Garrett Thompson's second tally of the day for the Komets was the difference in a 3-2 decision for the visitors at WesBanco Arena.

Two goals were scored in the first period, and one went to each team in a span of 12 seconds. The first team to strike was Wheeling. The Nailers put pressure on from the left side of the offensive zone, with Cody Wydo and Reid Gardiner pounding away for chances. It was Wydo who ultimately turned on the red light from the low slot. Fort Wayne's answer came courtesy of Shawn Szydlowski, who followed up his own shot, lofting home a rebound from the bottom of the right circle.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the middle frame. The Komets took their first lead of the day at the 4:43 mark, when Szydlowski led a 2-on-1 rush down the right side, before setting up Garrett Thompson, who drilled in a shot from the left side of the slot. The Nailers came back with the equalizer 25 seconds later. Cam Brown spotted Dan Milan coming in from the blueline, and hit him with a perfect pass. Milan proceed to bury the shot against his former team. However, there was one more goal in the stanza, and that went to Fort Wayne. Thompson drove in on the left side, and whipped a wrist shot into the cage.

Wheeling poured 16 shots on goal during the third period, but was unable to record the tying goal, as Fort Wayne skated away with the 3-2 win.

Michael Houser blocked away 40 of the 42 shots he faced, earning the win for the Komets, while Adam Morrison performed well, making 31 saves on 34 shots in the defeat for the Nailers.

