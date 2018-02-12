Komets Push Point Streak to Seven Games

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets collected seven points in four games for week 18 of 2017-18 to extend their point streak to seven games (6-0-1) and improved to 32-13-3 and 67 points after 48 games. The Komets hold second place in the Central division trailing first-place Toledo by three points with 24 games and eight weeks remaining in the campaign.

The week began with the Komets silencing the Thunder from Wichita 9-3 in Fort Wayne Wednesday night. Eight different Komets contributed to the most goals scored in a game this season for Fort Wayne including Mason Baptista, Shawn Szydlowski, Marco Roy, Cody Sol, Trevor Cheek, Justin MacDonald, Louick Marcotte and Gabriel Desjardins (2). The last time the Komets reached nine goals in a game was on Feb. 5, 2010 when the Komets thrashed the Port Huron Icehawks 9-1 in an IHL game in Fort Wayne. Goaltender Garrett Bartus earned the Komet win making 34 saves on 37 shots in his fourth straight start.

Friday the Komets doubled-up the Thunder 8-4 to sweep the two-game home stand. This time seven different players added to their goal totals. Garrett Thompson notched a pair of markers while Baptista, Cheek, Justin Hodgman, Roy, Marcotte and Desjardins also scored. Netminder Michael Houser earned the victory in his first appearance in two weeks stopping 24 of 28 shots. The Komets out-scored Wichita 17-7 during the two-game set in Fort Wayne.

Saturday the Komets traveled to Quad City for the first of a home-and-home series against the Mallards. The Komets scored the first goal of the game for the third straight game and went on to take a 5-1 win. Baptista netted two goals while Cheek, MacDonald and Dennis Kravchenko also scored. Houser earned his second straight win in his second straight start allowing only one goal on 30 shots to match his career season high of 20 wins.

Sunday the Komets and Mallards returned to Fort Wayne and completed the second half of a home-and-home series with the Mallards scoring a 4-3 shootout victory over the Komets. The Komets directed a season high 63 shots at Quad City goaltender C.J. Motte and registered a season high 29 shots in the second period. But only Roy, Cheek and Kravchenko could solve the Mallard goalie on this night. Bartus suffered the loss in the Fort Wayne net stopping 23 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime. Quad City was 1-for-3 in the shootout for the win as Motte held the Komets scoreless on three shootout attempts. The Komets earned a point to extend their point-scoring streak to seven games as their winning streak was snapped at a season high six games.

Streaking Komets-- Komets have a three-game road winning streak...Cheek has goals and points in five straight games (5g, 1a) and a three-game home goal and point streak (3g, 1a)...Kravchenko has a five-game point-scoring streak (2g, 8a) and a three-game home assist and point streak (1g, 6a)...Roy has a four-game point-scoring streak (3g, 1a) and four-game home goal and point streak (4g, 3a)...Hodgman has points in four straight games (1g, 5a) and a four-game home point streak (1g, 6a)...Desjardins has a three-game home point streak (3g, 2a)...Ryan Lowney has a three-game road point streak (2g, 1a).

Milestones-- Coach Gary Graham recorded his 200th Fort Wayne and ECHL career win Friday against Wichita...Garrett Thompson eclipsed his old career season high of 20 goals with number 21 Friday against Wichita...goaltender Michael Houser reached his career season high of 20 wins Saturday at Quad City...Gabriel Desjardins skated his 200th career ECHL game Sunday against Quad City.

Komet leaders-- Shawn Szydlowski leads with 37 assists, 60 points (ECHL high), five first goals, +29 (ECHL high) and 156 shots...Szydlowski and Gabriel Desjardins share the lead with 23 goals...Marco Roy leads with five power play goals...Cody Sol leads with 98 penalty minutes.

Shooting the puck-- The last time the Komets reached 29 shots in a single period was on April 3, 2016 with 30 shots in the third period in a 5-4 overtime loss vs Evansville. The Komets all-time record for shots in a period is 32, set on March 27, 1965 vs Dayton in a 12-1 IHL win. In that game the Fort Wayne all-time record for total shots on goal in a game was set at 80.

The week ahead

Wednesday Indy Fuel at Komets-- The Komets will skate three games in four nights this week starting with a visit by intrastate rival Indy Fuel (21-22-3, 45 points) Wednesday at 7:30pm. The Komets lead the season series 5-1-0 after a 5-3 victory in the last meeting on Jan. 23 at Indy. The Fuel are currently six points out of a playoff spot with 26 games remaining. Indy is coming off a 4-2 win at Kalamazoo Sunday and is 2-3-0 after their last five games.

Friday, Komets at Wheeling Nailers--- The Komets travel to Wheeling (27-20-4, 58 points) Friday for a 7:05pm faceoff at WesBanco Arena (5,200) where they upended the Nailers 7-3 in the last meeting on Feb. 3. Fort Wayne leads the season series 3-1-0 with two meetings remaining. Wheeling is in third place in the North division and trails first-place Manchester by four points. The Nailers are 3-3-0 in their last six games and skate the third game of a triple-header at Orlando on Monday night after splitting the first two.

Saturday, Quad City Mallards at Komets-- The Mallards (16-27-4, 36 points) return to Fort Wayne Saturday for a 7:30pm rematch after Quad City clipped the Komets 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting Sunday in Fort Wayne. The Komets lead the season series 6-0-1 with two meetings remaining. The season series concludes with a Fort Wayne trip to Quad City March 4. The Mallards are 5-2-0 in their last seven games and will travel to Kalamazoo Wednesday and host the Wings Friday before visiting Fort Wayne Saturday.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday night is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Fuel. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Tickets will be sold at 2 for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

PHP Report Card Night Saturday--The Komets present PHP Report Card Night this Saturday when the Quad City returns to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win a $1,000 savings bond to help fund their future educational goals. Students can take their report card or a letter from their teacher showing an "A" or an "A equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office between now and game night.

Get your tickets early-- Tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Save on Group tickets and Flex tickets on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Komet games are scheduled to air on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. All radio broadcasts also stream live at Komets.com presented by OmniSource Radio Recycle. Fans are invited to follow the action as Shane Albahrani handles the play-by-play.

Komets planner

Games this week

Wednesday, Feb. 14.....

Friday, Feb. 16..............

Saturday, Feb. 17..........

Practice schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 13..........

Wednesday, Feb. 14.....

Thursday, Feb. 15.........

Monday, Feb. 19...........

Tuesday, Feb. 20..........

Indy Fuel at Komets, 7:30pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

Komets at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

Quad City Mallards at Komets, 7:30pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.