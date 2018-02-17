Komets Push Past Mallards
February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Garrett Thompson scored two goals and added an assist as
the host Fort Wayne Komets (35-13-3) defeated the Quad City Mallards (18-28-4) 4-1 Saturday night.
Thompson opened the scoring from point blank range at 4:14. The Komets were shorthanded when his blast from the left wing circle extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:24.
Justin Hodgman stretched the gap to 3-0 from the doorstep at 13:23 of the second period.
The Mallards' Alex Globke pounced on a rebound to narrow the margin to 3-1 at 2:49 of the third period, but the spark that goal provided was snuffed out when Marco Roy tipped in the fourth Fort Wayne goal at the seven minute mark of the third.
The Mallards next play at home tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. Fans can bring their skates and skate with the Mallards after tomorrow's game. In addition, $1 sodas are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Sunday contest.
Tickets for tomorrow's game and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018
- Puskar Nets Game Winner to Knock off Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Puskar Breaks Tie Late to Give Thunder Win - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Salvage Point against Indy in Shootout Loss - Kansas City Mavericks
- Tricky Tulsa Takes out 'Blades in Physical Affair - Florida Everblades
- Wings Comeback Attempt Falls Short against Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Sweep Everblades with 3-0 Shutout - Tulsa Oilers
- Beast Complete Comeback over Reading to Win Third Straight Game - Brampton Beast
- Melancon Nets Pair of Goals as the Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Drop to Beast, 6-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers Fall 2-1 in Shootout in Orlando - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Push Past Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Late Goal Costs Swamp Rabbits in 4-3 Finish with Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Brandon Halverson Makes NHL Debut with New York - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Riley Armstrong Named First Head Coach of Maine Mariners - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day: Ads Face Swamp Rabbits with Crucial Points on the Line - Norfolk Admirals
- VanKleef Sent to Wheeling - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stage Set for Swamp Rabbits and Admirals in South Division Showdown - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Drew Fielding to PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Pink in the Rink vs. Beast After Astounding Friday Win - Reading Royals
- Revamped Grizzlies Beat Allen 5-4 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads, Desrosiers Shut out Eagles - Idaho Steelheads
- Three-Goal Third Period Rally Leads Fuel to 4-2 Win in Kansas City - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.