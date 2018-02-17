Komets Push Past Mallards

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Garrett Thompson scored two goals and added an assist as

the host Fort Wayne Komets (35-13-3) defeated the Quad City Mallards (18-28-4) 4-1 Saturday night.

Thompson opened the scoring from point blank range at 4:14. The Komets were shorthanded when his blast from the left wing circle extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:24.

Justin Hodgman stretched the gap to 3-0 from the doorstep at 13:23 of the second period.

The Mallards' Alex Globke pounced on a rebound to narrow the margin to 3-1 at 2:49 of the third period, but the spark that goal provided was snuffed out when Marco Roy tipped in the fourth Fort Wayne goal at the seven minute mark of the third.

The Mallards next play at home tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. Fans can bring their skates and skate with the Mallards after tomorrow's game. In addition, $1 sodas are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Sunday contest.

Tickets for tomorrow's game and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.