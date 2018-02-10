Komets Pull Away from Mallards

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Mason Baptista scored two goals as the Fort Wayne Komets (32-13-2) defeated the host Quad City Mallards 5-1 (15-27-4) Saturday night.

The Komets broken open a tight game with three unanswered goals after Jake Bolton's power play blast from the left point had cut the Fort Wayne lead to 2-1 at 15:54 of the second period. Justin MacDonald's tip-in reestablished the two goal Komet lead just over two minutes later. The Komets then put the game away by scoring two third period goals in a 38 seconds. Baptista redirected Ryan Lowney's shot home at 11:28; Dennis Kravchenko finished off a 2-on-1 rush to make it 5-1 at 12:06.

Fort Wayne first seized the initiative with goals just 55 seconds apart from Trevor Cheek and Baptista early in the in second period. Cheek buried the opener in a gaping Mallard net at 1:31 of the second. Baptista snapped in what proved to be the game winning goal from close range at 2:26.

The Mallards and Komets meet again tomorrow in Fort Wayne. The Mallards next play at home next Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Next Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, next Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for next Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.