Komets Pull Away from Mallards

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Kyle Thomas scored two goals and added an assist and Mike Embach also scored twice as the Fort Wayne Komets (19-9-3) defeated t he host Quad City Mallards (18-11-2) 6-2 Wednesday night.

The Komets seized the initiative with three straight first period goals after Michael Parks' solo rush had given the Mallards a 1-0 lead five minutes and 44 seconds into the game. Mason Baptista tied the score from close range exactly four minutes later. Fort Wayne was on the power play when Thomas broke the deadlock by burying Jamie Schaafsma's centering pass at 14:47 of the first. Embach scored the third Komet goal from the doorstep at the 16:40 mark.

Brady Brassart pounced on a loose puck in the crease to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-2 at 1:11 of the second period but Thomas would kick off another run of three consecutive Fort Wayne goals with a low shot from the high slot at 15:13 of the second.

Tanner Milliron made his ECHL debut when he replaced Mallard starting goaltender Adam Vay at the start of third period. Milliron was greeted rudely by Brady Vail, who rifled in a rebound at 4:29 of the third. Embach capped of the Komet victory by scoring on a 2-on-1 rush with just 50 seconds remaining.

The Mallards next play at home next Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Mallards' match-up with the Cyclones brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, t he Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including Friday night's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.

- ## Quad City Mallards ##-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.