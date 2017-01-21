Komets Power Past Cyclones 4-2

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets out-muscled the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones Friday night 4-2 in front of a cheering crowd of 8,855 on Superhero Night.

After a scoreless first period, Mason Baptista put the Komets on the board at 8:35 of the second period. It didn't take long, only 35 seconds, for the Cyclones to respond with a marker by Colin Mulvey at 9:10. The Komets scored two unanswered tallies by Jason Binkley and Jamie Schaafsma to chase starting Cincinnati goalie Mark Visentin from the game at 16:58 of the second.

Kyle Follmer opened the third stanza with Fort Wayne's fourth goal at 8:16. Mulvey scored his second goal of the game for the Cyclones at 18:54. With Komet Will Weber in the penalty box and Cincinnati's goaltender Joel Rumpel pulled for the extra attacker, the Komets held off the Clones in the final minute of play for the win.

Komet netminder Garrett Bartus earned his second straight win and improved to 10-3-1 making 24 saves on 26 shots. Cincy goaltender Joel Rumpel finished in relief making seven saves on eight shots. Visentin was given the decision, falling to 8-8-1 allowing three goals on 23 shots.

The Komets head north on I-69 to Kalamazoo for a Saturday night faceoff at the Wings Event Center at 7:00. After the game the Komets will bus over the border to Brampton, Ontario to face the Beast at the Powerade Center in Brampton Sunday at 2pm.

While the circus claims the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne next week, the Komets will be on the road to Elmira for games Wednesday and Friday at 7:05pm each night. The Komets will cap next week with a 7pm faceoff at Reading Saturday, Jan. 28.

Komets on the air-- Komet games are scheduled to air this season on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5 with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play. All Komet radio broadcasts can also be heard worldwide as presented by Omni Source Radio Recycle at www.komets.com.

Single game and group tickets on sale-- Single game tickets for all Komet home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office, online at TicketMaster.com, or at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Also, Group Night packages are available for Family, Business or Civic Group outings. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.