Komets Post Perfect 2-0-0 for Week 8

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets
News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets were a perfect 2-0-0 for week 8 of 2017-18 gaining four points and improving to 10-6-2 and 22 points after 18 games.
The Komets opened the week with a 3-2 shootout victory and second straight win over the visiting Toledo Walleye. After spotting the Walleye two goals in the first period prior to a second period standoff, the Komets rallied with two goals in the third period to force overtime and eventually the first shootout of the season for both teams. Shawn Szydlowski opened the third frame with his eighth goal of the season at 3:45 and Ryan Culkin pulled the Komets even 2-2 only 1:24 later. No further scoring in the period sent the game to overtime where neither team could light the lamp. In the shootout, Toledo failed to solve Fort Wayne netminder Michael Houser on three attempts. Szydlowski scored on Fort Wayne's first attempt for the only goal needed for the win. Houser finished making 18 saves on 20 shots before stopping all three Toledo shooters in the shootout. It was the Komets first win when trailing after the first and second periods, first win when allowing the first goal of the game and first home shootout win since April 11, 2015 when they stopped the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2.
Sunday the Komets made their first of four trips to Wheeling this season and clipped the Nailers 3-2. The Nailers opened the scoring at 12:13 of the first period but Fort Wayne's Szydlowski answered 12 seconds later to send the game into the first intermission at 1-1. Garrett Thompson beat Nailer goaltender Adam Morrison 4:43 into the second stanza before former Komet Dan Milan evened the scored 25 seconds later. Thompson netted his second of the night at 13:14 for his second two-goal outing of the season and the eventual game winner. Thompson also assisted on Szydlowski's first period marker for his second three point night of the year. Szydlowski also had two assists for his second three-point night. Houser earned his seventh win of the season in his third straight start making 40 saves on 42 shots.
Komet leaders- Shawn Szydlowski leads with nine goals, three first goals, three power play goals, 12 assists, 21 points and 57 shots. Cody Sol leads with +10 and 32 penalty minutes.
Streak and Milestone- Shawn Szydlowski is riding a six game point-scoring streak, three-game goal streak (3g), four-game home point streak (4g, 3a) and six game road point streak (4g, 6a). Szydlowski has points in each road game appearance this season. Szydlowski's first assist Sunday was his 300th career point.
K's Kill- The Komets penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 for the week extending their streak to 13 straight successful penalty kills. Fort Wayne has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill for four straight games and ranks second in the league with a penalty kill rating of 89.5% (68/76).
Hold that lead- The Komets are 7-0-0 when leading after two periods. However, Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Toledo was the first time this season the Komets won after trailing at the end of the second period (1-5-2).
