Komets Host Rush Tonight, Nagle Activated

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets return home tonight after skating five road games since a 4-2 home win against Cincinnati Jan. 20. The Komets will host the Rapid City Rush at 8:00 tonight before traveling to Cincinnati to face the Cyclones at 7:35pm Saturday.

Nagel returns to the net-- Goaltender Pat Nagle has been activated off the injured reserve list and will be available for action tonight when the Komets host Rapid City. Nagle has been on the I.R. since he was injured Oct. 28 against the Allen Americans and shared a 5-0 shutout with netminder Eric Hartzell. Nagle has missed 37 games after posting a 1.31 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in four appearances at the start of the season.

