Komets Hold off Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. - Mike Cazzola and Brady Vail- who provided what proved to be the game winner- scored third period goals to propel the Fort Wayne Komets (16-7-3) past the host Quad City Mallards (15-9-2) 4-3 Wednesday night.

The Komets snapped a 2-2 tie when Cazzola pounced on a rebound at 2:23 of the third. Vail's wrist shot from the slot stretched the Fort Wayne lead to 4-2 at 7:12. The Mallards' Chris Francis broke in alone shorthanded and reduced the gap to one with just under six minutes left, but the Komets would protect that narrow lead the rest of the way.

The Mallards' third period comeback bid came up just short after they had twice battled back to even the contest earlier on.

Mike Embach's power play tip-in at 4:03 of the first period gave the Komets a 1-0 lead that lasted only one minute and 18 seconds before the Mallards' Alex Petan swooped across the Fort Wayne goal mouth to knot the score at one.

Jamie Schaafsma put the Komets on top 2-1 by finishing off a 3-on-1 rush at 12:09 of the second period. The Mallards erased the deficit for a second time when Grant Arnold redirected Nolan LaPorte's shot home.

