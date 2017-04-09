Komets Ground Mallards 6-1 in Playoff Tune-Up

News Release

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets overpowered the visiting Quad City Mallards Saturday night 6-1 to cap the 2016-17 regular season slate in a preview of the upcoming best-of-seven Central Division semifinals series.

The Komets scored two first period goals Saturday from Mike Embach and Kyle Thomas before the first intermission. Shawn Szydlowski gave the Komets a 3-0 lead in the second period before the Komets scored three unanswered markers in the third, two from Mason Baptista and another from Brett Perlini. Quad City got on the board when Mike Wilson finally solved Fort Wayne netminder Pat Nagle to finish the scoring at 16:38 of the third.

Nagle finished with the win making 24 saves on 25 shots while Mallard goaltender Adam Vay suffered the loss allowing six goals on 38 shots.

-Gamesheeet-

The Komets will host the Mallards in Game 1 Friday, April 14 at 8pm and Game 2 Saturday April 15 before the series moves to Quad City for games 3, 4 and if needed, 5. If necessary, the Komets will return home to face the Mallards in games 6 and 7.

2017 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS QUAD CITY MALLARDS

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Friday, April 14............... Quad City at Fort Wayne, 8pm ET

Game 2- Saturday, April 15........... Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

Game 3- Wednesday, April 19...... Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 21............... Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 5- Saturday, April 22.......... Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 6- Monday, April 24...........Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

*Game 7- Wednesday, April 26.....Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

*If necessary.

