Komets Drops Mallards 3-1, Take Two Games to None Series Lead

FORT WAYNE Ind. - Mike Cazzola and Mike Embach provided a goal and an assist apiece as the host Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Quad City Mallards 3-1 Saturday night to take a two games to none lead in the best-of-seven Central Division semifinals .

Cazzola swept home the opening goal from the right wing circle at 8:01 of the first period. Embach's blast from the left wing circle made it 2-0 at 17:03 of the first. The Mallards battled back within one while on the power play late in the opening period. Jack Nevins converted Alex Petan's centering pass to cut the gap to 2-1 just 36 seconds before the horn.

It was the Komets who were on the power play when Jamie Schaafsma buried a cross-ice feed from Shawn Szydlowski at 15:22 of the second period to give Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead.

The Mallards return home for game three next Wednesday at the special early faceoff time of 6:35 p.m. and game four next Friday at 7:05 p.m. If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played next Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the iWireless Center. Should a sixth game be required, the series will shift back to Fort Wayne on Monday, April 24. If the series goes to a seventh game, the Komets would host the deciding contest on Wednesday, April 26.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards an d on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.

