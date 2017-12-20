Komets Collect Four Points in Week 10

News Release

Mallards visit for Kids Seat Free Night Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets were 2-1-0 in three games played for week 10 of 2017-18 and improved to 15-7-2 after 24 games. The Komets have moved up to eighth overall in the ECHL from 10th the previous week with 32 points and rank sixth with a win percentage of .667.

The week began with a 6-3 setback at Cincinnati Wednesday, ending the Fort Wayne winning streak at a season-high five games. Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski scored his first of five goals for the week before Cincinnati recovered with a pair to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Garrett Thompson pulled the Komets even at 2-2 but Cincinnati posted three straight markers for a 5-2 lead at 8:02 of the third. Bobby Shea answered with his first goal of the season 20 seconds later before the Cyclones made it 6-3 on the power play at 10:36 to finish the scoring. Michael Houser started in the Fort Wayne net and made five saves on seven shots in the first period. Garrett Bartus appeared in the second and third periods in relief and stopped 11 of 15 shots.

The Komets burned the visiting Indy Fuel Friday 5-2 in the first of a home-and-home weekend series in front of 7,183 Fort Wayne faithful. Gabriel Desjardins and Jamie Schaafsma each notched a pair of tallies while Szydlowski contributed a goal. Houser earned his fifth straight win and third straight home win making 31 saves on 33 shots.

Saturday the Komets made it two in a row sweeping the Fuel in a home-and-home series with a 5-2 win at Indy. It was their third straight win over Indy with six meetings remaining. Szydlowski registered his fourth career hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night. Mason Baptista also added four points to his totals with a goal and three assists while Zac Larraza scored his second tally of the season. Houser gained the decision for a three-game road win streak and sixth straight win overall allowing two goals on a season-high 47 shots (tied with 47 shots allowed Nov. 19 vs Tulsa) and improved to 11-5-2.

This week the Komets will skate at Quad City Wednesday at 6:35pm Fort Wayne time. The Komets will host Quad City Saturday at 7:30pm before taking a three-day Christmas break.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Komets at Quad City, 6:35pm Fort Wayne time -- The Komets will make their first of four trips to Quad City Wednesday. Fort Wayne is 2-0-0 against the Mallards after a 5-3 home win Dec. 9. The Komets have a four-game win streak against Quad City dating back to last season. Last year Fort Wayne was 4-0-1 in five trips to the iWireless Center (5,200) and have not lost a game in regulation at Quad City since the last meeting of 2015-16 on April 6th. The rival Mallards (8-15-1) hold seventh place in the Central division with 17 points and have lost the last five straight games, all on the road. Wednesday's match is Quad City's first home game since they started a nine-game road tour with a loss at Wichita on Nov. 25 (2-7-0). While going 2-10-0 on the road, Quad City is 6-5-1 after 12 home games.

Saturday, Dec. 23, Quad City Mallards at Komets, 7:30pm -- The Komets will welcome the Mallards or the third of five meetings in Fort Wayne Saturday and looking to extend their win string to three games over Quad City. After Wednesday's tilt at Quad City, the Mallards will sandwich in a home game against Cincinnati Friday before traveling to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Happy Holidays -- After this week's games against the Mallards, the Komets will take a three-day Christmas break before resuming action at Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the first of three games in four days. Friday, Dec. 29 the Komets are home to Wheeling before returning to Quad City Saturday, Dec. 30. The Komets then return home for the traditional New Years Eve game on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30pm.

Komet leaders -- Shawn Szydlowski leads with 14 goals, 4 power play goals, 17 assists and 31 points (4th in the ECHL).....Cody Sol leads with +15 (4th in ECHL, 2nd among league defensemen) and 57 penalty minutes.

Milestones -- Garrett Thompson scored his 100th Fort Wayne career point with a goal at Cincinnati Wednesday....Daniel Maggio appeared in his 100th ECHL career game Saturday at Indy....on the cusp are Michael Houser with 97 career wins, Curtis Leonard with 99 Fort Wayne career games, Gabriel Desjardin with 199 career games and Jamie Schaafsma with 97 ECHL career games.

Shooting the puck -- The Komets are 6-0-0 when leading after the first period and 9-0-0 when leading at the end of two periods after taking a 3-2 lead into the second intermission Saturday at Indy. Fort Wayne out-scored their opponents in the third period this past week 6-3 and have outscored opponents 38-20 overall in the third stanza. The Komets have directed 40+ shots (4-3-0) on seven occasions this season counting Wednesday at Cincinnati (42) and Saturday (46) at Indy. After 5-2 victories in each game against Indy during week 10, the Komets are undefeated after reaching five goals in nine games (9-0-0) and are 13-0-0 when scoring four or more goals in a game.

Kids Seat Free Night -- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. Another Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday when the Quad City Mallards visit courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet Hockey on WOWO -- Most Komet games are scheduled to air on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. This Wednesday's game will be aired on WOWO, however Saturday's home game against Quad City will be broadcast on WKJG ESPN AM 1380 and FM 100.9. All radio broadcasts also stream live at Komets.com presented by OmniSource Radio Recycle. Fans are invited to follow the action as Shane Albahrani handles the play-by-play.

Get your tickets early -- Tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at ticketmaster.com. Season Tickets also remain on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

