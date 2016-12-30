Komets Clip Clones 4-3

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets turned back the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 Thursday night at the Memorial Coliseum in front of 6,712 Fort Wayne faithful with their second straight win of the week.

Four different goal scorers gave the Komets their 18th win of the season and current ECHL-high 12th home win (tied with Manchester) including Garrett Desjardins, Shawn Szydlowski, Kyle Thomas and Jamie Schaafsma. Garrett Bartus improved to 7-1-1 in the Fort Wayne net making 29 saves on 32 shots in his sixth straight appearance.

Szydlowski added two assists and reached at least three points in a game for the sixth time this season. Mike Embach dished an assist on Szydlowski's marker to extend his point-scoring streak to four games (3g, 4a) and Thomas pushed his point-scoring streak to seven games (5g, 7a) by matching his career season high of 15 goals set last year.

The Komets improved to 2-1-0 after three meetings with Cincinnati this season and an overall mark of 18-8-3 and 39 points after 29 games.

Komets welcome the Walleye New Year's Eve-- Saturday the Komets host their 60th New Year's Eve home game when the Toledo Walleye (23-4-1, 47 points) check in at 7:30pm. The Komets are 40-14-5 at home when welcoming in the new year and have won their last three New Year's Eve games after a 7-0 celebration last year over Indy. Toledo is no stranger to celebrating New Year's Eve in Fort Wayne. The Komets have welcomed in the new year with a Toledo team 10 times before for a 4-6-0 record. The tradition of the Komets playing on New Year's Eve started with a 3-2 home win against the Troy Bruins in 1955. Since then only two dates for a game in Fort Wayne have been missed. The Komets scored a 5-2 win at Indianapolis against the Chiefs in an IHL New Year's Eve game in 1961 for the only one on the road. In 1975-76 no New Year's Eve game was played. Toledo will host Brampton tonight before traveling to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Free New Year's Eve noisemakers will be given away while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Komets add Musico, Flemington to roster-- The Komets announced Friday that goaltender P.J. Musico and defenseman Kyle Flemington have been added to the roster.

Musico, 26, made his debut in the ECHL last year splitting the season between Greenville and Quad City. The second-year netminder appeared in one game this season with Swamp Rabbits before being acquired by the Komets in a trade for cash this week.

Flemington, 24, made his ECHL debut this season appearing in 19 games with Wheeling before also being acquired by the Komets in a trade for cash this week. Last season the defenseman completed his second year in Europe in the EIHL with Edinburgh scoring 12 assists and 13 points in 51 games while ranking second on the team in penalty minutes with 144.

Komets on the air-- Komet games are scheduled to air this season on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5 with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play. All Komet radio broadcasts can also be heard worldwide as presented by Omni Source Radio Recycle at www.komets.com.

Single game and group tickets on sale-- Single game tickets for all Komet home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office, online at TicketMaster.com, or at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Also, Group Night packages are available for Family, Business or Civic Group outings. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.