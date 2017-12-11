Komets Claim Wild 5-3 Win over Mallards

News Release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (December 9, 2017) - Mason Baptista's shorthanded goal broke a 3-3 third period tie and the host Fort Wayne Komets (12-6-2) went on to claim wild 5-3 win over the Quad City Mallards (8-12-1) Saturd ay night.

Baptista scored what proved to be the game winner on a breakaway at 13:22 of the third- just one minute, nine seconds after Artur Tyanulin kick-started a three-goal third period Komet comeback by evening the contest at three from close range . The Komets were again shorthanded when Jamie Schaafsma clinched the victory with an empty net goal in the final minute.

The Mallards entered the final period with a 3-2 lead after Jamie Tardif snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a power play blast from the right wing circle at 8:54 of the second period.

The Mallards had first gone on top in remarkable fashion e arly in the evening . Mallard goaltender C.J. Motte was credited with the opening goal when, with a delayed penalty in effect against the Mallards and the Komet net emptied of goaltender Michael Houser for an extra attacker, Schaafsma's centering pass went awry and caromed out of the Quad City zone and all the way down the ice into the unguarded Fort Wayne goal one minute, 32 seconds into the game. The Mallard lead doubled when Josh MacDonald finished off a 3-on-1 rush at 11:33 of the first but the Komets would battle back to knot the score before the opening period was over. Logan Nelson buried the first Fort Wayne goal from the doorstep at 13:43. The Komets were up 5-on-3 when Ryan Culkin blasted the equalizer from the high slot at 18:38. The hosts would endure a roller coaster ride the rest of the evening to outlast the Mallards.

The Mallards return to action next Thursday night on the road against the Indy Fuel. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Komets. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games this season.

Tickets for the December 20 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The TaxSlayer Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards. net . Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards .

-Quad City Mallards-

- Brian Lavelle

Director of Communications and Broadcasting

Quad City Mallards

