Komets Blank Mallards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (December 23, 2017) - Michael Houser stopped all 18 Quad City Mallard shots and Gabriel Desjardins scored twice as the Fort Wayne Komets (17-7-2) pulled away to shut out the Mallards (8-17-2) 7-0 Saturday night.

Logan Nelson scored the first Komet goal from point blank range on the power play at 12:24 of the first period.

The Komets were again on the power play when Jamie Schaafsma swept a one timer home from the left wing circle to double the Fort Wayne lead at 1:28 of the second period. Just 38 seconds later Ryan Lowney stretched the gap to 3-0 with a one timer from the right wing circle.

The Komets then broke loose for four third period goals. Mason Baptista buried Fort Wayne's fourth of the night on a rebound just 20 seconds into the third. Desjardins would score the fifth and sixth Komet goals. He followed a one timer from high slot at 3:51 by pouncing on the puck in a goalmouth scramble at 16:18. With just 20 second remaining, Garrett Thompson cut across the goalmouth to cap off the victory with the seventh Fort Wayne goal.

The Mallards next play at home next Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Next Friday also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game. In addition, t he Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for next Friday night's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The TaxSlayer Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards. net . Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards .

