Komet Michael Houser Snags ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Fort Wayne, IN-- The ECHL announced Thursday that Komet goalie Michael Houser has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Houser, 25, appeared in 11 games and posted a record of 9-1-0, 1.92 goals-against average and stopped 292 of 312 shots for a .939 save percentage.

The Youngstown, Ohio native recorded two shutouts and allowed no more than two goals in nine of his 10 starts. Houser completed December with a six-game home winning streak after snagging victories in all six December home games started.

Houser is under contract with Tucson of the American Hockey League and finished December with a 14-4-2 record, 2.60 goals-against average and .912 save percentage after 23 games in his first season with Fort Wayne.

Houser has also logged ECHL stints with Cincinnati and Manchester for a total of 121 career ECHL games and an overall record of 68-40-10 with seven shutouts, 2.55 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. The netminder also has a record of 32-26-4, a 2.88 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and three shutouts in 72 AHL career games with Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio.

The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with a 7:35pm faceoff Friday night at Indy. The Komets complete their home-and-home series against the Fuel Saturday when Indy visits for a 7:30pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Sunday the Komets finish week 13 with a trip to Wheeling for a 3:05pm matinee at WesBanco Arena (5,200).

