Komet Garrett Thompson ECHL Player of the Week

Fort Wayne, IN-- The ECHL announced Tuesday that Komet left winger Garrett Thompson has been named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the period of Feb. 5-11.

Thompson scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in four games. The winger had points in three of the four games and led the ECHL with +8 as the Komets were 3-0-1 for the week.

The Traverse City, Michigan native earned a pair of assists in Fort Wayne's 9-3 win against Wichita Wednesday, registered his second four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists in an 8-4 win against Wichita Friday and dished two helpers in a 5-1 victory at Quad City Saturday.

Thompson ranks second on the Komets with a career season high 21 goals and 53 points in 46 games. Thompson has scored points in nine of the last 11 games (6g, 2a, 18pts) helping the Komets to a 9-1-1 record during the period.

This week the Komets will skate three games in four nights. Central division and intrastate rival Indy Fuel visits for a 7:30pm Wednesday. Friday the Komets travel to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:05pm. Saturday the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30pm.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday night is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Fuel. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Tickets will be sold at 2 for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

PHP Report Card Night Saturday--The Komets present PHP Report Card Night this Saturday when the Quad City returns to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win a $1,000 savings bond to help fund their future educational goals. Students can take their report card or a letter from their teacher showing an "A" or an "A equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office between now and game night.

Get your tickets early-- Tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Save on Group tickets and Flex tickets on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

