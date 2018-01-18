News Release

Kolesar Reassigned to Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. - Forward Keegan Kolesar has been reassigned to the Quad City Mallards from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves by the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, the Mallards announced today.

Kolesar, a 20-year old rookie, has picked up one assist in 19 games with the Wolves this season. He returns to the Mallards after collecting one goal and two assists in three games with the club in October. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Winnipeg native set a Mallard single game season high- since matched- when he recorded all three of those points in a 5-4 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on October 14.

Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in June in a draft day trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kolesar, who was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft with the sixty-ninth overall pick, was dealt to Vegas in exchange for a second round choice in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kolesar turned professional after leading the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Western Hockey League's Ed Chynoweth Cup championship last season. He scored 26 goals and added 34 assists for 60 points while picking up 101 penalty minutes in 54 regular season games before going on a playoff tear that saw him lead the WHL in points (31), finish second in assists (19) and tie for third in goals (12) while playing 19 postseason games.

Kolesar totaled 77 goals, 90 assists and 167 points along with 338 penalty minutes in 243 games over his four seasons in the WHL. Last spring's finals appearance was the second in as many years for Kolesar and the Thunderbirds.

