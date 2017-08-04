Kokomo-Lafayette Recap/Stats

News Release

KOKOMO, IND. - There was a cause for celebration among better than 2,000 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium Thursday, August 3.

Despite a home season finale 10-3 loss to Prospect League rival Lafayette, the individuals in the stands braved a weather delay to open the evening and were part of history, helping set a new franchise attendance record of 49,151. On the field, after an early pitcher's duel between Taylor University's Matthew Patton and the Aviators' Jarrett Hammel produced four zeroes on the scoreboard, the visitors, as they have done often in route to clinching a berth in the loop's postseason, got their offense going to the tune of an eight-run attack over the third through fifth innings to salt the away the win.

First-year field manager Gary McClure's offense did have some highlights as they danced through the rain and cooler evening temperatures. Rend Lake Community College's Ian Walters went two for two with a double and two RBI, and Wabash Valley College's Romero Harris tallied two hits and scored two runs to lead the way. Even with a 10-run, 14-hit blitzkrieg surmounted against it, there was a silver lining for the pitching staff, as Southeastern Community College's Zac Adreon moved from his right field residence to the mound in the sixth innings with strong results. The Coca-Cola Player of the Game struck out five in a row out of six straight outs in his fourth appearance.

Kokomo concludes its third season with a pair of games at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, West Virginia, Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5. Game times are 7:05 p.m. each evening.

