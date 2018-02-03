Knoxville\\"s Berkley Scott Named STX Player of the Month

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Berkley Scott of the Knoxville Ice Bears is the STX Player of the Month for January.

Scott scored nine goals, added seven assists and was +8 as Knoxville went 7-2-1 in January, tying for the best record in the league. Scott recorded four multi-point outings, including the first four-goal game of his SPHL-career in a 10-0 win over Roanoke on January 20. For the month, the Anoka, MN-native recorded points in eight of 10 games.

Now in his seventh professional season, Scott is currently tied for second in goals with 17, is second in shots on goal with 132 and ranks fourth (tied) with 37 points.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (12 gp, 6g, 5a, 1 gwg), John Scorcia, Evansville (11 gp, 7g, 8a, 5 ppg), Stuart Stefan, Huntsville (11 gp, 6g, 7a, +6, 4 ppg), Darren McCormick, Macon (10 gp, 10g, 1a, 6 ppg, 3 gwg), Ryan Marcuz, Mississippi (10 gp, 4g, 6a), Charlie Adams, Pensacola (10 gp, 8g, 7a, +8, 2 gwg), Tyler Parks, Peoria (5-2-0, 3.04 gaa, 0.912 save%) and Steve Mele, Roanoke (9 gp, 5g, 6a, 2 ppg).

