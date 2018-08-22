Knights Sweep Wednesday's Doubleheader
August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights won both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte won game one by a score of 5-2 and game two by a score of 3-0. The Knights have earned wins in all three games in the series and will go for the four-game series sweep in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. finale.
RHP Spencer Adams (4-5, 3.18) started game one of the twin bill for the Knights and allowed two runs on four hits over six solid innings to earn the win. Adams struck-out two batters and tossed 90 pitches. RHP Ian Hamilton pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn his eighth save of the season.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez, the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He was one of three Charlotte batters to record three hits in the first game. White Sox catcher Welington Castillo, who continued his major league rehab assignment on Wednesday, went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Shortstop Jake Elmore, the team's leading hitting, also finished the game with three hits.
In game two, the Knights shut out the Tides by a score of 3-0. LHP Colton Turner, who was promoted from Double-A Birmingham before the game, started for the Knights and tossed three shutout innings. RHP Tyler Danish (2-3, 2.97), who was also added to Charlotte's active roster before the game, earned the win. Danish was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He gave up just two hits over two shutout innings pitched. RHP Gregory Infante notched his eighth save of the season in the seventh and final frame.
Charlotte scored all three of their runs in the first inning of game two off Norfolk RHP Lucas Long (2-2, 4.05). The Knights scored their first run of the inning on a sacrifice-fly by first baseman Matt Skole. Later in the inning, the final two runs of the game were scored when shortstop Eddy Alvarez grounded into a forceout, which also featured a throwing error by Norfolk shortstop Luis Sardiñas.
The Knights and Tides will conclude their series on Thursday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Pre-game radio coverage of Thursday's 12:05 p.m. game will begin at 11:50 a.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 22, 2018
- PawSox Beat Red Wings 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Sweep Wednesday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- The Setup: Pigs Look to Inch Closer to Playoffs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Davis Keys Bisons Sweep of RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Swept in Wednesday Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Split Another Doubleheader in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Clippers Rally Late, Hand Tribe 2-1 Defeat - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Split Second Twin Bill with Stripers - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Drop a Pair - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall to Mud Hens, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
- Phillips Stars Again in PawSox Win in Rochester - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Comeback Cuse Scores Six in Eighth for 7-3 Win - Syracuse Chiefs
- Pigs Fall in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Come from Behind for Third Straight Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Louisville Bats Notes: August 22 - Louisville Bats
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-59) vs. Columbus Clippers (68-59) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons and RailRiders to Complete Suspended Game Tonight (6pm), Then Play at 7:05pm - Buffalo Bisons
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:00 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- The Syracuse Salt Potatoes Return for a Spud-Worthy Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Chiefs
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader with Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 3-2 Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.