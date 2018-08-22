Knights Sweep Wednesday's Doubleheader

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights won both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte won game one by a score of 5-2 and game two by a score of 3-0. The Knights have earned wins in all three games in the series and will go for the four-game series sweep in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. finale.

RHP Spencer Adams (4-5, 3.18) started game one of the twin bill for the Knights and allowed two runs on four hits over six solid innings to earn the win. Adams struck-out two batters and tossed 90 pitches. RHP Ian Hamilton pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn his eighth save of the season.

Left fielder Eloy Jiménez, the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He was one of three Charlotte batters to record three hits in the first game. White Sox catcher Welington Castillo, who continued his major league rehab assignment on Wednesday, went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Shortstop Jake Elmore, the team's leading hitting, also finished the game with three hits.

In game two, the Knights shut out the Tides by a score of 3-0. LHP Colton Turner, who was promoted from Double-A Birmingham before the game, started for the Knights and tossed three shutout innings. RHP Tyler Danish (2-3, 2.97), who was also added to Charlotte's active roster before the game, earned the win. Danish was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He gave up just two hits over two shutout innings pitched. RHP Gregory Infante notched his eighth save of the season in the seventh and final frame.

Charlotte scored all three of their runs in the first inning of game two off Norfolk RHP Lucas Long (2-2, 4.05). The Knights scored their first run of the inning on a sacrifice-fly by first baseman Matt Skole. Later in the inning, the final two runs of the game were scored when shortstop Eddy Alvarez grounded into a forceout, which also featured a throwing error by Norfolk shortstop Luis Sardiñas.

The Knights and Tides will conclude their series on Thursday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Pre-game radio coverage of Thursday's 12:05 p.m. game will begin at 11:50 a.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

